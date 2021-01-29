Animal Lovers Rejoice! The Puppy Bowl Is Back for Its 17th Game

There are two kinds of people in this world. There are people who really look forward to the biggest sports event of the year: the Super Bowl, and there are people who really look forward to the other biggest sporting event of the year: the Puppy Bowl.

In 2005, Animal Planet did the world a favor by introducing us to a group of adorable puppies that were going to play their own game of football. Ready for its 17th season, Team Ruff will face off against Team Fluff for the "Lombarky" trophy. The Puppy Bowl is the one occasion when any and all animal puns are welcomed. So, how can you watch it, and when will it air? We have all the paws-itively adorable information below!