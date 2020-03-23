9 National Puppy Day Memes and Tweets That Will Improve Any Ruff Day

While the coronavirus is making people anxious about the future and keeping a distance from others in order to stay safe, National Puppy Day could not have come at a better time. It's celebrated on March 23, and people are tweeting all about what makes their puppies special.

We've rounded up nine of the cutest National Puppy Day memes that will hopefully brighten your day. Because what's better than seeing lots of pictures of puppies? Pretty much nothing.