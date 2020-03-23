9 National Puppy Day Memes and Tweets That Will Improve Any Ruff Day

9 National Puppy Day Memes and Tweets That Will Improve Any Ruff DayBy Shannon Raphael
Whether you're a dog or a cat person, you can admit that there's really nothing that can unite the internet more than some adorable dog pictures. That's why it's not too surprising that there are multiple days of celebration for them — from International Dog Day and National Puppy Day to National Dress Up Your Pet Day and National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.
These National Puppy Day memes will ensure you have a doggone good day.
While the coronavirus is making people anxious about the future and keeping a distance from others in order to stay safe, National Puppy Day could not have come at a better time. It's celebrated on March 23, and people are tweeting all about what makes their puppies special.
We've rounded up nine of the cutest National Puppy Day memes that will hopefully brighten your day. Because what's better than seeing lots of pictures of puppies? Pretty much nothing.
1. This is the dog version of "Hot Dogs or Legs."
During 2013, which was truly a much simpler time, people began posting photos of their tan legs, and asking if they were hot dogs or legs. The game went viral, and quizzes about hot dogs vs. legs flooded the internet.
The dog version of that is "sheepdog or mop," "labradoodle or fried chicken," "chihuahua or muffin" and "dog or bagel." Dare we say, it's a much cuter game.
2. You can never celebrate dogs too much.
Okay, so there are a lot of national and international days in which dogs are celebrated, but is that really a bad thing?
Though this Twitter user has a point about the frequency in which dogs are given a time in the spotlight, has anyone ever gotten upset at the amount of puppy photos on their timeline?
3. This doggo is very qualified.
This meme is a 10/10 because it features a dog wearing glasses and a joke about a dog's greatest enemy (aside from cats): the mailman. This pup should be hired right on the spot.
4. This dog is not wrong...
This meme is about the importance of being a good dog, instead of just a cute one.
Petition for a Snow White and the 7 Golden Retrievers remake for Disney+?
5. Even puppies can get a case of the Mondays.
Because many people are working from home as part of social distancing during the coronavirus, the weekends and Mondays are all blending together. In this state of confusion, we can all appreciate what this pup is going through.
6. Please enjoy this dog in costume.
Although the debate about whether or not to put clothes on your pet is very polarizing, there's really nothing cuter than a dog in a Halloween costume. Although this pup is dressed as the evil doll from the Chucky series, there's something very non-threatening about seeing this animal run toward you.
7. Yes, there were memes about being a dog owner while social distancing.
The CDC has recommended that people who engage in social distancing stand at least six feet apart from others. For those who have difficulty discerning what six feet looks like, this Twitter user has put it into dog terms: stand the width of two corgis apart.
8. Maybe don't try this one at home.
Yet another tweet about National Puppy Day falling in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, this one involves a drone walking a dog because of social distancing. But who's taking the video?
9. There's no such thing as a dispassionate puppy owner.
Many owners have a daily photoshoot with their dogs because everything they do is adorable. Plus, nearly every owner is willing to defend their dog as the cutest/best/smartest ever.
Whether you're celebrating with a dog of your own, or you're trolling through your timeline to spot all the adorable pups, Happy National Puppy Day!
