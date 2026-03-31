Canada Just Made It Easier for Some Americans to Obtain Citizenship There — Here’s How "I am so hopeful I qualify." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 31 2026, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@devon_kerscher;Pexels

With the U.S. in a state of disarray thanks to President Donald Trump making some questionable decisions, it’s not surprising people are googling places to move outside the U.S. Canada is one country many have been eyeing, given it offers universal healthcare and operates under a different government system. And while you do need permission to pick up and move there, the country has recently made some legislative changes that could grant you citizenship without having to jump through hoops.

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All that is required of you is to apply for proof of citizenship and obtain the certificate. That’s it. While it sounds too good to be true, it’s not, but only if you meet a few qualifications. Here are all the details on the new law that makes it a little easier for Americans to obtain Canadian citizenship.

A new law passed in Canada may qualify some Americans for Canadian citizenship.

Source: Pexels

Canada seems to be making it a bit easier for Americans to obtain Canadian citizenship, which would thereby give them dual citizenship. And it’s all thanks to Bill C-3, an act to amend the Citizenship Act of 2025. The bill, which took effect on Dec. 15, 2025, allows some Americans to potentially qualify for citizenship by descent.

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This means that if your grandparent was born in Canada and your parent was born abroad, you may now be able to inherit citizenship through your grandparent. However, despite what you might have heard, it doesn’t automatically qualify a person for citizenship just because their grandparent was born in Canada. There are still criteria that must be met.

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Previously, Canada had much stricter laws in effect, enforcing the first-generation limit. This meant that citizenship could only be inherited by the direct child or adopted child of a person who was born in Canada or became naturalized in the country before the child’s birth. So if your grandparent was Canadian-born and your parent was born abroad, citizenship inheritance typically stopped at your parent and was not passed down to you.

But this new law is changing and removing some of these limits so that certain people with strong ties to Canada may now be able to qualify for citizenship through descent. By “strong ties,” the Canadian government means a “substantial connection to Canada.” That means your Canadian parent (who was born abroad or adopted by someone who was a Canadian citizen) must be able to prove they spent at least 1,095 days in Canada before your birth or adoption.

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@jessica_traveler ➡️ Share with someone who may be a Canadian citizen and not even know it! A new Canadian ruling in December, 2025 clarified its citizenship by descent laws expanding eligibility to those with Canadian ancestors and is no longer limited to first generation. My grandmother and her family were Canadian and my mom grew up in Canada, although she wasn’t born there. She applied for and got her citizenship in the 80’s before I was born. To apply for my certificate of citizenship, I filled out the packet and included two photos a couple weeks ago. Applications apparently are taking a year to process but I am so excited to be a dual citizen! Thank you, Canada 🇨🇦 🙏🏼 ♬ original sound - Jessica Carpenter

How to get Canadian citizenship if the new rule applies to you as an American.

If a person can prove they are a first- or second-generation (or later) descendant of someone who was born in Canada or inherited Canadian citizenship, they may be eligible to apply for proof of Canadian citizenship. If approved, this would confirm their Canadian citizenship.