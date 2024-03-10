Home > Viral News > Trending “No One’s Heard of This” — Woman Shocked After Dealership Sells Her Car, Then Asks for It Back "That deal would get a lot better if they want it back from me. I'm gonna need 0% interest on the new one & full warranty until it's paid off." By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 10 2024, Updated 10:04 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @brookebohannan_

A social media influencer named Brooke (@brookebohannan_) posted a viral video on TikTok claiming that a car dealership asked for a used car she and her husband purchased back...as in the dealership wanted it back after they had already followed through on all of the paperwork and the purchase was completed.

"We got a new car a week ago and the dealership called us that they want the car back. I'm currently sitting in my new car my husband got a call last night that the lady who owned this car previously, so this is a new car, it's like 2023 version, whatever, used car, the lady who previously owned this car, wants the car back," she said, explaining the situation in her clip.

"And I'm sorry but I've never heard of that before. I've never heard of a dealership calling the new owner of a car and saying, mmm, we have a problem. The previous owner wants her car back. So my husband says and what would you like me to do about that? Like that's not my problem we own the car now. And he's, and the salesman who helped us continues to say well, we have a brand new, same car, in black."

The car sales person continued to detail the features of the new whip he was proposing that Brooke and her husband take, "With a different interior...like our interior is this," she says, moving out of the way in the camera to point to the seats behind her. And it's beautiful. And the interior on that one's like black the outside's black, my husband said absolutely not."

"If we bring this car back, you're gonna give me the same exact car, 2024, same price, and we'll be there with the car. And he proceeded to tell my husband okay I'll look into it. You'll look into it? I'm just, I just don't even, I don't, I have no words. I literally thought we were on Impractical Jokers, like this has to be a prank, right? I called my dad, I called my uncle who has his own dealer, no one's heard of this," she said, further driving home the point that this is a highly uncommon experience.

Brooke has a theory as to what could really be the reason for the dealership calling her up after the fact and attempting to get the vehicle that they sold to the couple: "No one has heard of this before that I've asked, so far, and we seem to think that maybe they gave us too good of a deal on this and they're looking at like their end of the month whatever at the dealership and somebody's getting in trouble because they sold this car for less than what they were supposed to."

Source: TikTok | @brookebohannan_

"That's the only thing I could think of because please. You're telling me the lady came back to the dealer and said I want my car back after she already sold it to them? That's just weird and if that was true, wouldn't the dealership be like sorry ma'am, we sold your car there's nothing we can do, bye, hang up."

She highlighted further just how ridiculous the entire scenario seemed, "You don't call the new owners of the vehicle and say we have a problem, the lady wants her car back. We don't have a problem sounds like you have a problem. Anyway, it's just, I just cannot believe that that really happens. And I just wanted to share and I'll keep y'all updated on what happens because I'm curious, and I know everyone's gonna be curious because this is like a once in a lifetime scenario," she said to round out her initial video on the car buying drama her and her partner encountered.

And her preliminary assessment of the situation appeared to be entirely correct as she uploaded follow-ups about the dealership/s request for the car they sold her back. In an updated video, Brooke says that her and her husband ultimately decided to bring the vehicle back because they didn't want to be associated with the dealership.

She said that although the dealership ended up ultimately giving them the same deal on a new car, that they didn't want to have any "future problems with the vehicle or the dealership.

There were several commenters who expressed confusion as to why Brooke and her husband would decide to take the car back after initially making such a strong stance against returning it to them in the first place.

Source: TikTok | @brookebohannan_

If they financed the car through the dealership to own it, then it's difficult to imagine that they would have any problems moving forward – after all if the car is funded/financed through another entity, why would it necessarily matter if they ultimately decided to keep it? It's not like the bank would ask to get the car repossessed so long as they were making the payments.

But Brooke says that she ultimately decided to give the car back and the dealership returned her and her husband their money. In yet another update, the TikToker said that she ended up going to another Kia dealer who ended up matching her price for the original used vehicle she got from the other business that wanted it back.

The TikToker beamed while showing off her brand new 2024 Kia Telluride, name-dropping the dealership and thanking them profusely for making the buying experience such an easy process. There were some TikTokers who responded to her story stating that they thought her original tale was drummed up as a means of promoting the car dealership she eventually ended up getting a whip from.

Source: TikTok | @brookebohannan_