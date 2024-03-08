Home > Viral News > Trending DoorDash Driver Refuses to Leave Food at Female Customer's Door, Demands She Meet Him Outside "yeah that was fishy as hell... thankfully i haven't had that happen bc i put 'reactive dog' in my instructions" By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 8 2024, Published 8:41 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @rebeccarogersofficial

A creepy interaction between a woman and her DoorDash driver has gone viral on TikTok racking up over 285,000 views on the popular video-sharing application It sounds like something out of "Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?" Rebecca Rogers (@rebeccarogersofficial)

Article continues below advertisement

"So my friend ordered DoorDash. The driver calls her and she answers cause she's like assuming there's some kind of problem, maybe he's lost. The guy says hey I have your food I'm here. She said okay yeah, you can just leave it at the door." However, it seems like this response didn't seem to satisfy the driver, who seemed really intent on handing the food off to the TikToker's friend.

"But like, I'm here," she says the driver issued as his reply. "You're not just gonna come get it from me? She asks, did I mark hand it to me? Like for the instructions? No, but like I'm here and you don't seem to be busy," Rebecca says the driver said in response to her friend's question about her delivery drop-off choice.

Article continues below advertisement

@rebeccarogersofficial What is going on with these food delivery places?! This is SO WEIRD!😰 ♬ Quirky Suspenseful Indie-Comedy(1115050) - Kenji Ueda

"So do you want to come grab it from me?" they asked Rebecca's pal. "She said actually I am in the middle of doing some work so you can just leave it at that door and I'll come get it later."

Article continues below advertisement

The Door Dasher responded by stating: "I'm just trying to do my job, like the least you could do is open your door and come take this food from me. He said well, I marked leave at door. So like handing it to me isn't a part of your job. He said I can't believe you're wasting my time like this, you effing b word."

Source: TikTok | @rebeccarogersofficial

Article continues below advertisement

Stunned by the interaction, Rebecca really couldn't seem to understand what the Door Dasher's issue was: "It was so bizarre and that after like 10 20 minutes later when she went to go get her food, it looked like he threw the food bag down. And she asked me, was I being difficult? Should I have just gone to the door like he wanted?"

Rebecca said this unequivocally sounded like a terrible idea: "Girl, no! A random strange man at your door having a temper tantrum that you won't come out and interact with him? That sounds so dangerous! And I wanted to share it 'cause I heard there's a lot of weird things going on with these food delivery places right now, so, ya'll, be careful out there."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @rebeccarogersofficial

Scary instances involving DoorDash drivers have occurred in the past — but this particular incident that occurred in Tampa was the other way around: the customer allegedly kidnapped a young dasher at gunpoint, raped her, and stole her backpack.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2013, a St. Louis DoorDash delivery driver was accused of forcing his way "into a customer's home and trying to assault her." 23-year-old Travaye Gaines from Decatur, Illinois, was charged with "one first-degree count each of burglary, attempted rape and sexual misconduct, and one count of resisting arrest," according to local news outlet KSDK.

Source: TikTok | @rebeccarogersofficial

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet went on to detail the lurid encounter: "According to the probable cause statement, the victim told police that Gaines forced his way into her St. Louis County apartment after she ordered a food delivery on Tuesday. He allegedly removed the victim's towel and grabbed her breast. She was able to get away from him and ran to her neighbors for help."

The story prompted a series of reactions from different users on the app: some said that the incident is an example of how dangerous it could be to allow folks to work for delivery services that take them to various locations at odd hours of the night. And then some were parents who said that they wished their children would be mindful of who they're ordering their food from or if they work for a service like DoorDash, to instead seek employment in locations with more visibility or where they're put on shift with a co-worker.

Article continues below advertisement

Numerous people who replied to Rebecca's video, however, thought that this was a clear case of behavior that needed to be called out and shared with corporate: "She needs to report that to door dash," one person wrote.

Source: TikTok | @rebeccarogersofficial

Article continues below advertisement

Another said that they feared Rebecca's friend may very well be on the receiving end of a potential stalker's obsession: "that's a red flag like that's stalker behavior"

Someone else who said that they worked for DoorDash couldn't seem to understand why the Dasher wouldn't just leave the food at the front door, as it is an easier way to fulfill delivery and ultimately just saves them time: "as a Dasher, it's so much easier to just... leave it there..? wasting his time?? it saves sooo much time to just drop it off at the door whattt"