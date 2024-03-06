Home > Viral News > Trending Man Cancels Wedding After Fiancé Takes “Relationship Break” During European Vacation "There just simply isn’t an excuse she can give you that will excuse the last 6 weeks." By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 6 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET Source: Reddit | @Realistic-Gas7711

Let's say you're about to get married, and let's say that the person you're about to get married to tells you that, right before a vacation they're taking with their friends before the big day both of you are planning, that they want to take a break in the relationship.

How would you process this information they're telling you? Do they want a break from communication so that they can be with their friends and spend time with them and not feel beholden to talking with you? What does the "break" entail? Do they want to leave the possibility for romance with someone else they may meet while on vacation?

And if they view the prospect of only being with you as some kind of duty/life service, then does that person love you anyway? Those were just probably some of the thoughts running through the head of Redditor @Realistic-Gas7711 who was shocked to be told by his girlfriend that they were on a break right before her 6-weeks trip in Europe with her girlfriends.

Source: Reddit | @Realistic-Gas7711

He specifies that he was being "told" this information, not asked if they could go on a break during this time, and as a result, he decided that he no longer wanted to be married to her. He asked fellow Reddit users on the platform if he was in the wrong for wanting to no longer get married to this woman — the overwhelming consensus was that he wouldn't be.

OP writes: "We have been engaged for 3 years. My fiance went on a trip of a lifetime 6 weeks in Europe." What's more is that she relayed this knowledge on the day of her departing for this "trip of a lifetime" and then blocked his number during that time, probably so she could traipse through Europe on a Continental d---fest buffet sampling all that Europe has to offer — but still have a roommate and someone to take wedding photos with when she returned, which is what several users in the comments section of OP's post seemed to think.

Over the span of several weeks, in which OP was probably processing this new development in his relationship in a very, very painful matter, he remarked that she contacted him ahead of the day she thought he was going to pick her up from the airport.

Source: Reddit | @Realistic-Gas7711

He replied, "What does that have to do with me?" and then summarily blocked her. In an edit to the post, he provided further context on the situation: "I should explain better. I was fine with her trip with her old college sisters. In fact, I dropped at the airport and took her to boarding. That is when she dropped the whole break thing on me. Didn't explain it."

OP continued: "Just told me matter of fact and left . I called her the rest of the day and tried to call her when I was able to the rest of the week. After 5 days of ignoring me. I had enough that the wedding was off. She can move in with someone else because it's not going to be me.

In a follow up post about the situation, he informed a bunch of people in a group chat, which included his ex, that the wedding was officially off. When people, predictably, asked why, he decided to tell the truth. "We have a group chat among people close to us. Today, I informed them all that our marriage is canceled and our relationship is over. Did that about 10 am. The chat quite literally exploded, starting with questions about what happened, which I answered honestly."

Source: Reddit | @Realistic-Gas7711

His ex then contacted him privately asking if they could discuss the situation in private: "About 2 pm, she started just asking me to call her so we could discuss this. I told her that talking on chat is perfectly fine she said no, this is something between just us. Still have not spoken with her last message from her at 6pm . Please pick me up at the airport so we can talk this out as we planned. I answered her, 'That was your plan, not mine. None of this was my plan. ' her flight is at 9 am. I wish her luck."

Folks urged him to remain steadfast in his reaction to her dropping this relationship break news on him: "Stay strong OP. Get ready for tears, snot bubbles, the whole 9. There just simply isn’t an excuse she can give you that will excuse the last 6 weeks. Keep that in mind, and block her. No reason to keep entertaining the calls, voice mails and texts. Hang in there," the person wrote.

Source: Reddit | @Realistic-Gas7711

Another responded that he should probably change the locks to his apartment if he hadn't already done so, and OP certainly seemed to think that this was a good idea: "I didn't even think about the fact that she has a key. I'm going to get that fixed right away," he wrote in response.

He also delineated further information about the nature of their relationship and her decision to block everyone and everything during her time in Europe, calling the entire trip a "cover up," given how public she usually is about posting other aspects of her life.

Source: Reddit | @Realistic-Gas7711