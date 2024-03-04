Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok You Can Now Create Slideshows on TikTok — Here's the Easiest Way to Do It You can now share photos on the social media platform that's still mostly designed for videos. By Joseph Allen Mar. 4 2024, Published 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you know one single thing about TikTok, you likely know that the social media platform is video first. It's designed for an era when everyone has a camera in their pocket and can use those cameras to create a wide array of different kinds of easy video content.

TikTok has always offered a wide array of ways that users can manipulate the videos they make for the end consumer. If you're someone who is already familiar with all of those editing tools, though, you might still have some questions about one of the newer features that is now available on the app. Namely, you might want to know more about how to make slideshows using TikTok.

Here's how to make slideshows in TikTok.

The best way to make a slideshow in TikTok is to go to the Record Video page, press Upload, and then toggle from Videos over to Image. Once you've done that, you can select the photos that you'd like to use in your slideshow. Once you've completed that step and hit Next, the photos will be arranged into a slideshow in the order you selected them. From there, you can add everything from effects to voiceover to the slideshow.

You can also share static photos on TikTok.

Although TikTok is designed to be a video-first platform, you can follow the same process described above in order to share a single photo. Once you've selected a photo, TikTok will automatically add effects and music to give it more of a video-like feel. Of course, not many users take advantage of this option, since there are several other platforms explicitly designed for the purpose of sharing photos.

You can also add images right into videos.

If you're a regular user of TikTok, you likely already know about the various green screen effects that TikTok makes available to its users. The effect allows you to add in everything from a fake sky to thought bubbles, and it also allows you to add photos. Using the Green Screen Stickers button, you can add a still photo into any video. To access that sticker effect, navigate to Effects and then find the effects icon that looks like a person gazing up at a green screen logo.

Once you've selected the sticker, you can add a photo to your video. That photo can be evidence supporting the argument you're making, or it can even be something as simple as a picture of the person you're doing an impersonation of. Whatever you're trying to accomplish, though, it's yet another way that TikTok can interact with static images.