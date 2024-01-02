Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Slams Married Car Salesman Who Hit on Her After She Purchased a Vehicle A woman replied to a car salesman's offer to hang out with her in a viral clip after he sold her a vehicle — she was not having it. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 2 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @shannfart

TikToker @shannfart didn't take too kindly to the way a car salesman reached out to her to see if she would like to "keep [him] company" after he sold her a vehicle in a viral clip that she posted to the popular social media platform, especially because, as she reveals in the clip, he's a married father with a pregnant wife who has another kid on the way.

She begins her video by putting makeup on her face, speaking deadpan into the camera: "Just a quick open letter to the guy who sold me a new car yesterday...the car is beautiful and it drives great. So thanks for that. I guess I was just curious as to what you meant whenever I left the dealership and you texted me and you said that we could be friends if I wanted to be friends with you."

As she continued to apply her makeup, she talked about her experience with the car salesman's correspondence with her following the sale of the vehicle: "And you said that I could keep you company if I wanted to. And I just wanted to know if you meant just you or you and your wife and your kid?"

She continued to highlight that the car salesman was married but was apparently still hitting on her regardless of this fact: "Sorry, your pregnant wife. I just, I didn't know if that was like a regular part of the car buying process or you know I don't want any special treatment here especially not that kind. And I don't really think that your pregnant wife and your kid would appreciate it either," the TikToker says bluntly into the camera.

She did decide to use the TikTok video as an opportunity to give an answer to the car salesman's proposition, however: "So to answer your question your f----- friend cause I'm not friends with skeevy, disgusting d----bags with bad haircuts who cheat on their wives. Thanks for the car," she says before ending the clip.

There were several TikTokers who urged her to reach out to the car salesman's manager to let them know that one of their employees was using the company's resources to contact her about something other than business.

And there were throngs of other folks who suggested that she take it upon herself to find the man's wife's contact information and let her know that her husband was attempting to be "friends" with her and keep him company after he sold her a car.

yikes I’d tell his manager" "Pls tell his manager and wife" "Call the owner of the dealership and let them know." "TELL HERRRRRR" "If you contact his boss he will get in trouble for using your contacts for something other then business. I’m so try this happened to you."

Apparently, this sort of thing has happened to other folks during their own car purchasing journeys as well, like one person who was skeeved out that a stranger now effectively has all of their personal contact information.

"Omg something similar happened to me it was so scary. They have all your personal information." Another individual who responded to her video said that they work as a car salesman and that they were appalled by the treatment she received: "As a car sales person. ABSOLUTELY NOT"

There was one person who responded to @shannfart's TikTok video who said that the play seems like something straight out of the gross car salesman's playbook, writing: "is this a car dealer thing?? I was car shopping years ago and asked for a quote on a loan. dude called after hours and told me he could get the loan FOR me, asked what I was doing that weekend and asked what perfumes I like"

According to this Quora post there were someone else who said that their car sales people jumped at the opportunity to mix business with pleasure when it came to selling new vehicles.

One guy said that the woman who tried selling him a car ended up inviting him to get some drinks at a place that had live music and they danced for a bit but it ultimately ended at just that.

Another person who responded to the post echoed the sentiments of a lot of folks who responded to @shannfart's video, however, stating that this kind of behavior was highly unprofessional and that they've never experienced anything like it before.

"I have not. If you find it to be inappropriate I would certainly notify the General Manager of the dealership. This could be a pattern with him. Make sure that you are 100% sure he was hitting on you," the user wrote.