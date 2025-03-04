Dolly Parton's Husband Reportedly Struggled With a Tough Diagnosis He Got in 2019 "Carl has a crazy, warped sense of humor," said Dolly. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 4 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Dolly Parton

When it comes to supportive partners, few did it better than Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean. The story of how they met is like something out of a movie. It happened on the day Dolly moved to Nashville, Tenn. in 1964. The 18-year-old singer was standing outside of the Wishy Washy Laundromat when 21-year-old Carl walked right up to her. "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about," she recalled.

Two years later they were married on May 30, 1966, and remained together until his death on March 3, 2025. For more than 60 years they loved and respected each other, which wouldn't be easy for some folks. Instead of being intimidated by his wife's fame and success, Carl was always there when she needed him but preferred to stay behind the scenes. In his later years, Carl grew more reclusive, which could have something to do with his health. Here's what we know.

Carl Dean's health was as mysterious as the rest of him.

According to TMZ, Carl had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2019, though we can't confirm that with any other sources. By all accounts, he was always a physical man. When the two met, Carl owned an asphalt paving company and after they bought their farm in 1999, he started taking care of it. "We have a farm and he’s more than happy keeping the fields mowed, the barns painted, and working away on his farm equipment," Dolly said, per The Mirror.

Perhaps the secret to a happy marriage and long life is being able to make each other laugh. Dolly said, "Carl has a crazy, warped sense of humor. He is extremely funny and I suppose I am pretty funny too." She added, "Even if we get p--sed off with each other, we have never said anything that we would regret if one of us died. We usually laugh our way out of it." Doctors do say that stress can contribute to health problems. Carl and Dolly appeared to have a low-stress relationship.

Carl Dean's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

When Dolly announced Carl's death via posts on both Instagram and Facebook, she honored the private life he led by not revealing his cause of death. He was 82 when he passed, and will be "laid to rest in a private ceremony in Nashville," she wrote. "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," said Dolly. "Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years." She then asked for privacy during this time.