Carlos Rivera Is One Half of Mexico's Most Private Couple

Singer and actor Carlos Rivera (full name: Carlos Rivera Guerra) has had women crushing on him ever since he rose to fame on Mexican musical talent show competition La Academia, where he won the series' third season.

Unfortunately for the ladies, this Huamantla, Tlaxcala native is taken! So, who is Carlos Rivera's wife , or are they even married? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

In the past two years, she's taken on roles in series like Las Malcriadas, El Vato, and Corazón en condominio, and starred as the titular Nina Peralta in the Mexican adaptation of Argentina's drama Educando a Nina.

She sings the theme song to TV Azteca's Looking for a Man, and is also an experienced actress, having played the antagonist in telenovela Bellezas Indomables, as well as the protagonist's best friend in Mujer Comprada.

Cynthia works as TV host on Azteca America, and is also a singer, whose album "Soy" was released back in 2006. In addition to being a contestant on La Academia, Cynthia also appeared on the reality competition Desafio de Estrellas, where she was voted off shortly before the final round.

The two are extremely private about their relationship, so don't expect to see many photos of the couple together if you scroll on their individual Instagram pages.

Carlos Rivera has been going steady for a few years now with Cynthia Rodríguez, a fellow contestant on La Academia, where she finished the season off in fourth place.

Are Cynthia and Carlos married?

Cynthia has only spoken out about her relationship one time, and made it clear that it would be the first and only instance she would ever address the topic. Chatting with her "family" on TV Azteca's Todo un Show in 2019, she revealed that both she and Carlos decided to protect the privacy of their relationship so as to avoid unfounded rumors and media prodding.

"As you all know, we have a very discrete relationship," the TV host said in Spanish. "We decided on day one that we would handle it this way because we have something so beautiful, a love so strong, a love where we love each other freely, where we support each other, protect each other, and take care of each other."

Article continues below advertisement

"That's why we don't want anyone to give their opinions of whether they like [our relationship], don't like it, agree with it, don't agree with it, that's why we don't share anything," she continued. Asked point blank whether she and Carlos had tied the knot in secret, Cynthia said that at that point, in 2019, that they had not. It's unclear if they've walked down the aisle since.

Article continues below advertisement

"Today, I want to respond and say that I will never again speak out about my relationship because I don't want it to seem like I'm taking advantage of the moment [Carlos] is having, since thank God he is having a really great moment and I hope he continues to excel, but I have also worked really hard," she went on during her chat with TV Azteca.