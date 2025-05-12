Carmen Electra Rocks “Sex Symbol” T-Shirt Despite Saying She Never Thought She Was One "The top says it all." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 12 2025, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @carmenelectra

Comedian Bill Hicks brought audiences to tears discussing the role that sex plays in advertising. Like any good joke or piece of art, for that matter, there needs to be some truth to it. And Hicks' bit does indeed touch on the allure that sex plays in culture.

Why else would we have sex symbols? Popular public figure Carmen Electra previously said she never considered herself one, but she recently uploaded an Instagram post where she embraced this moniker.

Source: Instagram | @carmenelectra

Carmen Electra's "Sex Symbol" t-shirt made waves on Instagram.

In an Instagram post uploaded to the media personality's social media page, Electra uploaded three pictures of her rocking a black t-shirt with white lettering. The first image shows her popping a squat in thigh-high black heels emblazoned with opposite-facing, interlaced C lettering, indicative of the clothing brand Chanel.

Rounding out Electra's outfit is a V-cut pair of black shiny underwear that appears to be made of either leather or plastic composite material. A black, floral-designed bracelet is on her left hand, along with a pair of what appear to be shiny earrings, also promoting Chanel's branding.

Her sex symbol t-shirt is hiked up midway past her torso, revealing some strategic underboob. Electra said in 2010 that she regrets getting breast enhancement surgery, per Metro UK. "I think I was fine the way I was. I had nice breasts before, though they were small."

Source: Instagram | @carmenelectra

In the second image of her post, Electra looks up at the camera lens while lying down on the couch. She is wearing the same get-up, but she uses her left hand to hike the t-shirt up. The third image also shows Electra posing on the couch.

She is propped up with her left hand on her head and her right arm extended so that her hand touches her knee. The upload prompted a wave of comments from followers. One person penned that Electra was their "first love."

Source: Instagram | @carmenelectra

Someone wrote, "Wow," followed by a fire emoji. Another wrote, "Mommy," which was also appended with an emoji of a black heart. Yahoo! reported in December of 2024 that Electra stated she had previously never considered herself a sex symbol.

The piece cited an interview Electra had with Rolling Stone magazine, where a rep from the publication asked her if she ever felt "objectified." She responded by stating, "Not really," and that she was surprised whenever someone had complimented her body.

Source: Instagram | @carmenelectra

Furthermore, she stated that she always perceived praise towards her aesthetics as positive, adding that she looked up to numerous "sex symbols" and still did at the time of her interview. The Good Burger and Good Burger 2 actress says that early on in her career, she did state that she was cautioned against being "overly sexy."