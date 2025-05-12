Model Denise Bidot and Her Daughter Have Always Had an Extremely Close Relationship Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne do not share any children. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 12 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@denisebidot

Long before model Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne got together, she became a mom. Although she hasn't spoken much about her daughter's father, Denise was a single mom for years before she and Lil Wayne met and started a relationship of their own. They didn't have kids together, though they were public about their romance, and things seemed to be going well. Until, that is, things appeared to crash and burn.

On Mother's Day in 2025, Denise shared a series of Instagram Stories where she revealed that Lil Wayne allegedly kicked her and her daughter out of their house on Mother's Day. She also alleged that Lil Wayne was physically and emotionally abusive in their relationship. But, outside of their relationship, Denise has been a dedicated mother to her daughter, Joselyn Adams.

Denise Bidot has one daughter from a relationship years ago.

At the time of Denise and Lil Wayne's very public and messy breakup, which apparently happened via text according to Denise's Instagram Stories, her daughter was also living in the home that Lil Wayne allegedly kicked Denise out of. Prior to dating Lil Wayne, Denise had been a single mom for years. Denise has spoken about motherhood and being a solo parent in the past.

In a January 2022 interview with Hola! magazine, Denise confirmed at the time that she and Lil Wayne had broken up. She explained, "I'd spent my daughter's entire life without being in a relationship. Thirteen years! I'd been single her whole life." It looks like Denise and Lil Wayne rekindled things after that, since she and her daughter were living with him, or living in one of his homes, in May 2025.

Denise and her daughter are extremely close. According to Romper, they even walked the runway together at New York Fashion Week in 2019. In 2017, Denise shared a lengthy post on Instagram about Joselyn and called her daughter her "best friend."

"Anyone who knows me, knows that I live for my daughter Joselyn," Denise wrote under a picture of herself with her daughter. "She is my partner in crime and best friend. She inspires me to hustle and live my truth. She brings me the most joy in life and I love being her mama."

What is Denise Bidot's net worth?

Denise is a professional model who has been featured in campaigns for Old Navy, Lane Bryant, and Target, per her online portfolio. Denise also modeled for Khloé Kardashian's clothing brand, Good American. According to Lifestyle Net Worth, Denise's net worth sits at $5 million. However, that number has not been confirmed.