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The Last Ordinary Day Before Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Became a Legend

"I didn’t know today would have been the last day I saw you!"

Dan Wakeford - Author
By

Updated July 21 2026, 12:58 p.m. ET

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy
Source: MEGA

Kelly Klein, Calvin Klein’s ex-wife and the friend who knew Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy through her years at the fashion house, posted two photos to Instagram on July 15, one from a Paris trip, one from a Calvin Klein fitting, writing, "I didn’t know today would have been the last day I saw you! If you only knew what was going on down here. You have influenced so many of our young generation in only the most positive ways. Simple, elegant, minimal style! Just you and your natural being. Rest in peace, Carolyn! You are greatly missed."

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It came a day ahead of the 27th anniversary of the 1999 plane crash that killed Carolyn, her husband John F. Kennedy Jr., and her sister Lauren.

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Other celebs shared their own stories about Carolyn, too.

"I’ll never forget being hired by Carolyn to Kate Moss for Calvin and you.. felt surreal. She was such a star and had so much electricity around her and you," makeup artist Bobbi Brown wrote.

Designer Tina Lutz Morris added, "I have lots more polaroids of you and Carolyn trying on your flea market finds for us designers. Will dig them up and send them to you."

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carolyn bessette kelly klein
Source: Instagram

Carolyn Bessette and Kelly Klein fitting for Calvin Klein, 1995.

Celebrity Intelligence Takeaway: Carolyn gave almost no interviews in her lifetime, so nearly everything the public knows about her, right down to this memory, comes secondhand, through people like Kelly. Some deaths get frozen into legend so completely that the ordinary humanity of the person disappears underneath it, and Carolyn’s case is stranger still because she never once spoke for herself in public.

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Her entire legacy, the style icon, the reluctant Kennedy, the cautionary tale, was written by other people, and it still is, all these decades on, one Instagram caption at a time and one controversial TV series at a time.

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