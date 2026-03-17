'Love Story' Fans Want to Know If JFK Jr. and Carolyne Bessette-Kennedy Were Separated The couple died in a plane crash on July 16, 1999. By Niko Mann Published March 17 2026, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette are fascinated with the couple, and they are wondering if John-John and Carolyn Bessette were separated when they died. The couple died after the plane that John was piloting crashed in the Atlantic Ocean on July 16, 1999.

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John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife had a tumultuous relationship, and they were constantly followed by the paparazzi. The couple was photographed and videotaped during a particularly argumentative fight in a public park prior to their marriage, and there are rumors that they separated before their untimely deaths. So, did the couple separate?

Source: Mega

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Were JFK Jr. and Carolyne Bessette-Kennedy separated?

There is no evidence that John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were separated. The couple was traveling to his cousin's wedding at Martha’s Vineyard when the plane that John-John was piloting crashed into the ocean on July 16, 1999. Carolyn's sister, Lauren, was also with the couple when the plane crashed, and all three were killed. They got married on Sept. 21, 1996, following a tumultuous fight in a public park in New York City.

A video by photographer Angie Coqueran caught the couple's fight in Battery Park in New York City. It was 1996, and Angie told the Daily Mail that the couple began fighting while walking their dog. "John got up and tried to walk away and out of my sight," she said. "Carolyn was trying to grab the dog leash, and he physically pushed her back over and over again. It looked like he was going to smack her in the face."

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Looking back at the couple that inspired 'Love Story,' ET spoke with John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy at the Newman's Own/George Awards in May 1999. The event would mark one of their final public appearances before their untimely deaths. pic.twitter.com/3J92pIGcTb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 4, 2026

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John reportedly even ripped the engagement ring off Carolyn's finger, and she, in turn, tackled him from behind. "Then it got heated," said Angie. "John got up and stepped away from her to walk the dog, moving out of my view for a few seconds. But then I could hear screaming — from both of them — and I knew I had to get the pictures."

"They were talking again and then, without warning, she belted him with a closed fist," she added. "She hit him somewhere between the chest and shoulder. She tried to sort of jump on him. He went nuts. He totally lost it. I don't think he knew what he was doing. He grabbed her by the throat. He then grabbed her hand and pulled the engagement ring off her finger. He stormed off with the ring, but then turned around, returned to her side, and began yelling again."

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John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette had been married for less than three years when they were tragically killed in a plane crash, but their romance remains the stuff of legend. Click the link for more on their love story: https://t.co/bjyn1UDudg (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/hLmxhm3jjN — E! News (@enews) July 16, 2023