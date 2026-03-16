Inside the 'Love Story' JFK Jr. Pilot Theory — Is He Really Still Alive? "They faked these deaths for multiple reasons." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 16 2026, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: FX

Conspiracy theories continue to run rampant about multiple topics. From Tupac Shakur being alive and living in Cuba to 9/11 being an inside job, there are tons of theories to dive into. And while folks will swear on everything they know that their beliefs are right, some people refuse to believe. Thanks to FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the latest conspiracy theory about the late JFK Jr. and his wife, Caroline Bessette-Kennedy, has taken over social media.

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Social media users have been sharing their opinions about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of JFK Jr. and Caroline for years. And while the reasons for the passings range from faking deaths to protect themselves to exposing secrets, many viewers are now believing the hype. In fact, the series has been the catalyst for everyone to focus on the pilot in Season 1, Episode 6. So, what’s the latest theory about the pilot in FX’s Love Story? Here’s the scoop.

Source: MEGA

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Conspiracy theorists believe that the man who plays the pilot in ‘Love Story’ is actually JFK. Jr.

Now we’ve heard our fair share of conspiracy theories, but this one takes the cake. According to media personality Toria Brooke, Hulu viewers believe the pilot in the FX show is actually JFK Jr. himself.

Keep in mind that IMDb lists Philip G. Carlson as the actor playing the pilot in the show. Interestingly, Philip only has one other credit, in the 2019 BET series Games People Play.

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Source: FX

That said, there is no way that JFK Jr., who is presumed to be dead, could actually be the pilot. But not according to Hulu viewers. In Taria’s tweet, she shared a few pictures: one with three side-by-side photos that appear to be JFK, the pilot in question, and JFK Jr, another with two stills of the pilot with JFK Jr. and Caroline, align with two photos of the actor playing the pilot and a clip of him acting in Games People Play.

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NEW — Hulu watchers are speculating that the man who plays the pilot in Love Story, the show about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, is played by JFK Jr. himself.



The "Pilot" credit is stated to be Philip G. Carlson, who only has one other film credit: "Games People… pic.twitter.com/7tqfLflers — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) March 15, 2026

Although some folks are still convinced that JFK Jr. is portraying the actor, many who replied to Toria’s tweet believe that people are simply doing too much. “OMG. I’m so sick of y’all,” one person replied. However, some believe it's JFK Jr., without a shadow of a doubt. “Definitely Jr. 117%,” one person replied.

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A TikToker broke down why many people believe JFK. Jr and Caroline are still alive.

Not only does TikTok creator @organic.chaoss support Toria’s tweet, but she also shared her own beliefs in a video explaining things to her husband. “This is all alleged and strictly for entertainment and informational purposes only,” she starts out saying.

She begins by noting that members of the Kennedy family have said the FX series is a “fictional and dramatized” portrayal of JFK Jr. and Caroline’s relationship. The creator then brings up Jr., launching the magazine George. While she explains that some folks believed the publication was named after George Washington, others believe that it has ties to George Bush Sr.

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@organic.chaoss Y’all…🤯🤯🤯🤯 I’m not saying…I’m JUST SAYING!!!! WHAT IF?!!! ALLEGEDLY Their plane went down July 16, 1999 Bodies were allegedly found July 21, 1999 They were cremated and ashes spread July 22,1999 I’m no expert, but that seems like a quick turnaround….? Right?? What do you think??!! Here are some sources 😜 Want to deep dive into George the magazine? ➡️ Video clip in this reel: #organicchaoss #heybabetribe #conspiracy #lovestory❤️❤️ #jfkjr ♬ original sound - organic.chaoss

“It’s very hard to trace this connection, but allegedly [George Bush Sr.] was in the CIA during the time of the association of JFK,” she said. “The connections are that JFK Jr. was laying out things that he knew and was trying to kind of let everyone know things without letting them know who was allegedly involved in his dad’s death.

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”The creator says that with George, the goal was to bridge the gap between pop culture and politics. While the publication wasn’t well received, it does show that he was ahead of his time due to how politics are meshed with entertainment and such. She then shares that after watching the most recent episode of the show with the pilot, along with looking at photos of the pilot and Jr., she believes that he’s likely still alive. “He’s allegedly playing the pilot,” the on-screen text reads as she shows her husband.

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The text then calls out the similarities between JFK Jr.’s mannerisms — his stance and hands in the pockets — with the pilot. The creator then says that OG conspiracy theorists believe that JFk Jr. and his wife are alive. The thought is that they faked their deaths due to a few things: “JFK Jr. going up against Hillary Clinton for the Senate seat, not wanting to be in the limelight, along with other easter eggs that show he may very well be alive.”