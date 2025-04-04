Right-Wing Influencer Laura Loomer Often Spouts Racism and Conspiracy Theories She has some unusual thoughts about 9/11. By Joseph Allen Published April 4 2025, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: X/@LauraLoomer

Over the course of her relatively brief public career, Laura Loomer has become well known for her staunchly right-wing beliefs and for her willingness to spout conspiracy theories that have little basis in evidence. Loomer's belief in conspiracies has made her a controversial figure even on the right, but it hasn't stopped her from developing what appears to be an incredibly close relationship with Donald Trump.

Following the news that Loomer might have had hand in the firing of some members of the National Security Council, many want to know more about her beliefs, and specifically what conspiracy theories she's espoused. Here's what we know.

What conspiracy theories does Laura Loomer believe?

Loomer is best known for saying things that are either racist, conspiratorial, or whenever possible, both. She has built a following through her podcast, Loomer Unleashed, and she is known for saying anti-Islam and anti-immigrant things both there and on X (formerly Twitter). She also shared a video on X titled "9/11 Was an Inside Job," which seems to be the primary conspiracy theory that she touts.

That theory suggests that the U.S. government is hiding information about the World Trade Center attacks from the public, and has been circulating for decades. There's something slightly ironic about her belief in it, though, especially considering that she is also so anti-Islam. Most people who do not like Islam can trace that racism in part back to 9/11 and a belief that those who practice that religion are inherently dangerous.

Of course, the beliefs of conspiracy theorists don't necessarily have to be internally consistent. You can believe that the U.S. government staged the 9/11 attacks and simultaneously think that Islam is a terrible religion. It seems doubtful that Loomer has ever taken time to reflect on whether these beliefs can co-exist. What is important to her, though, is her relationship with Trump and her work to make sure he succeeds in office.

This is the tweet the media is using to accuse me of being a 9/11 conspiracy theorist even though there is an entire chapter in my book in which I talk about how Islamic terrorist attacks inspired me to do counter jihad work. I wrote about how the Islamic terrorist attack on 9/11… https://t.co/ChfEHTQlpv pic.twitter.com/spEt9FGVoI — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 12, 2024

What has Donald Trump said about Laura Loomer?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump has refused to disown Loomer outright, and she is said to have visited the White House as recently as early April. “Laura’s been a supporter of mine," he said after she posted several racist things about Kamala Harris before the 2024 election. He eventually said that he disagreed with her comments in a post on Truth Social and also denied that she had any role in his decision to fire members of the NSC.

He did say, though, that she was a “very good patriot and a very strong person.” Trump clarified further on Air Force One that Loomer's only role was to make recommendations. “Sometimes I listen to those recommendations, like I do with everybody,” Trump said. “She’s usually very constructive. She recommended certain people for jobs.”