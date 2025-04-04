Laura Loomer Appears to Have Some Influence Over Donald Trump but Is She Married? Laura Loomer is married to her dedication to Trump. By Joseph Allen Published April 4 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although she has no formal role in the White House, Laura Loomer is nonetheless someone who appears to have quite a bit of influence over Donald Trump. Trump fired several key members of the National Security Council in early April, and Loomer took credit in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "You know how you know the NSC officials I reported to President Trump are disloyal people who have played a role in sabotaging Donald Trump?"

Following her suggestion that she had played a role in getting them fired, many wanted to know more about Loomer, including whether she's married or in a relationship. Here's what we know.

Is Laura Loomer married?

Loomer does not appear to be married or in a relationship, per the BBC, which many have noted in part because there has long been speculation about her having some sort of relationship with Trump. Whether that's true or not, she has made it clear that her No. 1 priority is Trump. "Well. It’s not like I’m vicious in that sense, but a lot of people just can’t handle my lifestyle. I am very busy. Just you know, I will tell you a funny story," she said in an interview on North American TV.

"I dated somebody one times and they thought that I was too focused on Trump. And they said that I gave my activism in support of President Trump more attention that I gave them," the right-wing activist continued. "And it’s like, yeah, that’s right. Because Trump is more important than you. Trump is going to save our country. And so you need to understand that President Trump is more important than you."

What seems clear, then, is that Loomer is not willing to prioritize anything over politics, in part because she believes that Trump will save the country. She's not in a relationship because most people probably wouldn't like that she spends most of her time thinking and talking about Trump. At the very least, though, she's self-aware enough to understand that that's not her most appealing quality.

You know how you know the NSC officials I reported to President Trump are disloyal people who have played a role in sabotaging Donald Trump?



Because the fired officials are being defended by @jrpsaki Jen Psaki & Andrew McCabe on MSNBC & CNN RIGHT NOW.



pic.twitter.com/zFnIyvTLkl — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 4, 2025 Source: Twitter/@LauraLoomer

Who are Laura Loomer's parents?

Not much is known about Laura Loomer's parents, but she was born and raised in Arizona along with her two brothers. Because she spends most of her time discussing and thinking about politics, it's hard to say for sure whether her parents were formative in the way that she thinks about things or not.

What's clear, though, is that Loomer's beliefs are extreme, and she has been known to tout conspiracy theories that have little basis in any evidence. Her reputation is such that, even though she and Trump have a close relationship, many were concerned that her love for conspiracy theories could be a liability for him during the campaign.