A MAGA Influencer Claims Rep. Jasmine Crockett Attacked a Reporter, Calls Her an “Animal” Laura Loomer called Jasmine Crockett a "rabid animal" in her claims that she physically assaulted reporter Charles Downs. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 28 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: X/@LauraLoomer, Instagram/@jasmineforus

Dem. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is an undeniable force in the political space. However, while some deem politics as a glorified popularity contest, like any industry, you're not going to get on everyone's good side.

Article continues below advertisement

Since her stance in politics has only increased, Crockett has made several enemies within the Trump Administration, though she doesn't let that stop her from speaking her mind eloquently and making sure you feel her words. However, a MAGA influencer claimed that the Texas lawmaker physically sparred with one of her reporters on camera rather than using her words. Let's dive into the claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Jasmine Crockett physically assault a reporter?

In March 2025, MAGA influencer Laura Loomer accused Crockett of becoming physically violent with her reporter, Charles Downs. The video Loomer shared on her video showed the Congresswoman walking through the halls of the Capitol while talking to someone else. The clip shows the reporter frequently yelling questions at Crockett. After less than 30 seconds of the yelling, she pushes his phone away from Downs to stop him from recording, then keeps walking.

While Crockett's move seemed normal to anyone who has ever watched reality TV, Loomer stated in her X (formerly Twitter) post of the video that Crockett "physically attacked and assaulted" her reporter. She also claimed the attack came after Downs asked her "if she would condemn the violence at [Elon Musk's] @Tesla showrooms that she herself called for on a @Tesla Takedown call to action 5 days ago with violent Democrat activists."

Article continues below advertisement

Charles told me Jasmine’s long finger nails scratched his hand, leaving a red mark and indentations from her nails on the top of his hand.



See the photographic evidence below 👇🏻

Weird how @timburchett was standing right there and didn’t intervene. He is a witness to the… pic.twitter.com/X0rqx2VwuK — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 25, 2025

"Charles told me Jasmine’s long fingernails scratched his hand, leaving a red mark and indentations from her nails on the top of his hand," Loomer wrote on the X post. "It’s clear elected Democrats have embraced violence against Trump supporters and members of the independent media, even in the halls of Congress."

Article continues below advertisement

The investigative journalist also called Crockett a "rabid animal" and suggested that her reporter get a "tetanus shot." She also bashed Congressman Tim Burchett, who was standing beside Crockett when the incident happened, for blocking Downs from getting too close to her.

I have instructed @TheCharlesDowns to file a police report with @CapitolPolice.



He should probably also go get a Tetanus shot, or get examined for rabies. @JasmineForUS is a rabid animal. https://t.co/TcXfvFBbgJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 25, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

What has Jasmine Crockett said about the physical assault allegations?

Loomer's claims that Crockett assaulted her reporter, many fellow MAGA supporters further slammed her actions in the original X post's comments. Some Trump supporters demanded the Congresswoman be sent to jail for battery, while others called Loomer out for allegedly swaying the narrative that her response to Downs having a camera in her face physically damaged him.

"Acrylic fingernails do not scratch. THEY DON'T!!" a commenter exclaimed. "THIS IS THE MOST EMBELLISHED NEWS EDITORIAL HILARIOUSLY APPALLING!!! Just keep it up, people that crossed over to Republican can surely cross back. It's like partying the Red Sea."

Article continues below advertisement

This morning an individual attempted to my invade personal safety for a soundbite. Thank you to my Colleague @RepTimBurchett for putting himself between me and the individual to ensure I made it to Committee. In a time of division, he put respect and safety first and I appreciate… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 25, 2025

Jasmine, for her part, addressed the incident on her X account on March 25. In the post, she focused on the positive, thanking Rep. Burchett for protecting her from Downs in the moment. "This morning an individual attempted to my invade personal safety for a soundbite. Thank you to my Colleague @RepTimBurchett for putting himself between me and the individual to ensure I made it to Committee," Crockett wrote. "In a time of division, he put respect and safety first, and I appreciate it."