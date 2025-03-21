What Happened to Raw Ricci? San Francisco MAGA Influencer Faces Federal Charges Why did Raw Ricci stop uploading videos to his Instagram in November 2024? By Trisha Faulkner Published March 21 2025, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rawricci415

If you’ve ever scrolled through Raw Ricci’s Instagram, you probably remember the videos. He created a name for himself confronting drug users on the streets of San Francisco. He called out city leaders for not keeping the streets clean. He did all of this while framing himself as someone “fighting for the kids.” Whether you agreed with him or not, Ricci Wynne — the man behind the social media handle — made himself impossible to ignore. Then, just like that, he disappeared. No goodbye. No explanation. Just silence.

So, what happened to Raw Ricci? That question’s been popping up in comment sections ever since he stopped posting in late 2024. At first, it looked like he just went quiet. Turns out, something far more serious was unfolding. If you’re just hearing about the charges he’s facing for the first time, buckle up. This story is both jarring and unsettling.

What happened to Raw Ricci is now tied to serious federal charges.

In February 2025, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Ricci, charging him with two counts of producing child pornography. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, via CBS News, Ricci is accused of coercing two minors — in separate incidents in 2022 — into engaging in sex acts for the purpose of filming and distributing the content. If convicted, he’s looking at a minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 30 years, plus heavy fines and a lifetime on the sex offender registry.

It didn’t start there. Back in November 2024, Ricci was arrested at San Francisco International Airport. At the time, he was charged with pimping and pandering — both felonies — and accused of orchestrating a sex work operation involving multiple cities. That arrest opened the door to a deeper investigation.

That’s when things took an even darker turn. Investigators reportedly found material linking him to the two minors referenced in the federal indictment. According to KTVU, he was already on probation for a previous federal weapons and drug conviction from 2019.

His crimes reveal a disturbing contrast with his online persona.

Here’s where it gets especially hard to wrap your head around: If you visit Ricci’s Instagram today, you’ll still see three pinned posts at the top of his profile. In all three, he’s filming people using drugs in public — something he frequently did — but his focus is on “protecting the children.” In one video, he explains he is doing this for the children as he confronts someone injecting drugs on a public sidewalk.

That messaging hits a whole lot differently now. And his comments have become a running record of the public reaction to his criminal record. People are pointing out the disconnect and hypocrisy between the persona he displays in his videos and the reality of who he really is.

Some of the top comments admit they were sickened by him and others questioned why he still had followers at all. Most were horrified he had the audacity to claim he had any interest in protecting children given the charges he’s facing.