Home > News > Human Interest Source: Getty Images Jared Fogel Was Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison — When Is His Release Date? By Allison Hunt Mar. 7 2023, Published 8:13 a.m. ET

Content warning: This article discusses sexual abuse and exploitation of minors. Millennials will remember the hey day of Jared Fogel, the infamous former spokesperson of Subway. He rose to notoriety during the early 2000s when he became the face of Subway after he lost a lot of weight just from eating theirs sandwiches. In addition to being the face of Subway, Jared used his platform to give motivational speeches in schools (some of us here at Distractify even were in attendance), and also founded a foundation focusing on child obesity.

Article continues below advertisement

But with great power, comes great responsibility. And Jared definitely abused that power. In 2015, it was discovered that Jared was in the possession of hundreds and hundreds of child pornography images. He also flew New York City and paid underage girls to have sex with him. Jared plead guilty to possession, production, and distribution of child pornography and was sentenced to over 15 years in prison. When is his release date? Read on to find out.

When is Jared Fogle’s release date?

Source: Getty Images

Jared Fogel entered prison shortly after his sentencing in December 2015. He's serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood, Colo. His projected release date is March 24, 2029. Jared will be 51 at the time of his release. There have been mixed reports about how Jared's time in prison is going. One person says claims that he beat Jared up for being "arrogant" while another inmate who served time with him claims that, "he's living the life in there."

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2021, Jared penned a letter marking the first time that we had heard from him since his went behind bars. In the letter, he explains that, "he realizes he royally screwed up to wind up where I am. I was selfish and entitled. I think about all the people I've let down every single day, especially my family. All I can do is learn from my stupid mistakes to be a better man when I get released in a few years." Jared also says that he works out everyday running between four and five miles, and that enjoys watching college and NFL football.

A documentary following the operation to catch Jared premieres on March 6, 2023, on Investigation Discovery. Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster "is the untold story of how he dupes America and how he is brought to justice" and details the sting operation involving one concerned mother who brought this case to the light. Tune into Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster on Monday, March 6 at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.