A New Documentary About Former Subway Spokesperson Jared Fogle Is Stomach-Churning

Report online or in-person sexual abuse of a child or teen by calling the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or visiting childhelp.org. Learn more about the warning signs of child abuse at RAINN.org.

Content warning: This article discusses sexual abuse and exploitation of minors. Investigation Discovery's three-part series detailing the crimes of Jared Fogle will be nothing short of nauseating. Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster premieres Monday, March 6, and is not for the faint of heart or sensitive of stomach. Viewers will be exposed to previously unheard recordings of the disgraced Subway spokesperson describing sexual acts he would like to perform on children. Did he answer for his crimes? Where is Jared Fogle now? Here's what we know.

Where is Jared Fogle now?

According to NBC News, in November 2015 Fogle was sentenced to 15 years in prison for "child porn and sex crime charges." During his statement to the court, a tearful Fogle claimed he wanted to become a "good, honest person." He went on to say, "I want to redeem my life."

Source: Getty Images Jared Fogle exiting court in August 2015

Fogle was given a sentence of "188 months for one count of traveling to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and one count of receiving child pornography," which will be served concurrently. He will not be eligible for parole prior to 13 years. U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt sent Fogle to a Colorado state prison that has a sex offender treatment program.

In horrifying news, Fogle's attorneys requested a lighter sentence of five years, stating that he already "lost everything," which to them is punishment enough. Thankfully Judge Pratt denied that request, saying, "The level of perversion and lawlessness exhibited by Mr. Fogle is extreme." On top of his prison sentence, he was ordered to "register as a sex offender after his release and have his digital devices monitored," and has to pay a fine of $175,000. He also paid "$100,000 in restitution to each of his 14 victims."

The Jared Fogle documentary is extremely upsetting.

The person responsible for ultimately bringing Jared Fogle to justice is Rochelle Herman-Walrond, a former journalist in Florida who struck up an upsetting friendship with Fogle. They first met in 2006 when she was asked by the American Heart Association to interview Fogle, who was then on a sponsored speaking tour in an effort to promote healthy living.

For reasons she'll never understand, Fogle chose to reveal who he was when they were sitting together in a middle school gymnasium where he was scheduled to speak. At one point Fogled casually leaned over and whispered to Herman-Walrond that he thought the students were "hot." Obviously disgusted by this, she contacted the FBI who asked her to go undercover and record their conversations. What she would hear would drive any sane person to madness.

In order to gain his confidence, Herman-Walrond pretended to share his interests in children. "We should try to get some child porn videos to watch together," he said to her once. He also went into detail about his time in Thailand where he paid to have sex with underage children, telling her it was "hot."

A sting operation was set up to catch him wherein Fogle believed he was going to attend a children's birthday party. While discussing that event with Herman-Walrond, Fogle shared that he wanted her to watch him "pound a little kid." Ultimately, this all came to a head when Fogle asked her if she would let him see her children naked.