Who Are the Parents of Disgraced Subway Spokesperson Jared Fogle? By Kelly Corbett Mar. 7 2023, Updated 12:43 p.m. ET

In the early 2000s, Jared Fogle was the face of Subway sandwich shops. The Indiana native quickly rose to prominence after shedding over 200 pounds from consistently eating the chain's sandwiches. It was a feel-good story and great publicity for Subway until it wasn't. In 2015, Fogle was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for having sex with minors and receiving child pornography, per NPR.

Investigation Discovery’s latest watch, Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster, chronicles Fogle's rise and fall. But what was Fogle's life like before Subway? Who are his parents?

Who are Jared Fogle's parents?

Fogle was brought up in a Jewish household by father Norman Fogle and mother Adrienne Fogle. Norman is believed to be a physician while Adrienne is believed to be a teacher. There is very little information on the internet about the pair and Fogle's childhood.

Born in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 23, 1977, Jared struggled with his weight as a child. It wasn't until he went off to Indiana University to study business that he decided to take charge.

According to The Herald-Times, the campus newspaper published an article about Fogle in 1999 titled “From Thick to Thin.” The article detailed his significant weight loss, noting that Fogle, who conveniently lived next to a Subway shop on campus, shed 245 pounds after regularly relying on its subs for lunch and dinner.

His lunch consisted of a 6-inch turkey sub, a bag of baked potato chips, and a Diet Coke. Meanwhile, his dinner was a foot-long veggie sub with a Diet Coke. These sandwiches were devoid of all the extras, like cheese, mayonnaise, or oil. Two years after that article came out, Fogle's first commercial with Subway came out.

Who was Jared Fogle's wife?

Fogle was married twice. He was married to Elizabeth Christie from 2001 to 2007. Later, he married Katie McLaughlin in 2010. They had two children together, a daughter named Quinn and a son named Brady.

