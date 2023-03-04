Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Investigation Discovery Who Are Jared Fogle's Kids and Where Are They Now? Here's What We Know By Katherine Stinson Mar. 4 2023, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

Content warning: This article discusses sexual abuse and exploitation of minors. In 2015, Jared Fogle was sentenced to over 15 years in federal prisons after being found guilty of child sex tourism and possession of child pornography. Jared's fall from grace as a star spokesperson for Subway was brutally swift once the FBI uncovered evidence of his horrendous crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, before Jared's crimes were brought to light, he got married to his (now ex-wife) Katie McLaughlin and the couple had two kids. So are his kids doing OK today, especially with the impending release of the Investigation Discovery documentary Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Jared Fogle's kids?

When Jared was still married to Katie, the couple had two sons — Quinn and Brady Fogle. She was granted sole custody of Quinn and Brady after Jared's incarceration. Katie revealed to CBS News in 2016 that she didn't know anything about her husband's criminal behavior until the FBI came to their door.

Understandably, not much is known about Jared's kids. The same 2016 interview with Katie noted that Quinn and Brady were 3 and 5 years old at the time, so they would be around 10 and 12 years old as of 2023. Katie stated in the interview that, "You know, he was home with the kids and I in one life, and he was out on the road in a different life, and he was able to keep those two very separate in a way that I couldn't even fathom."

Article continues below advertisement

A journalist uncovers the truth 'Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster'.

It was a lone journalist who uncovered the truth about Jared's horrendous double life. Rochelle Herman initially wanted to interview him for her radio show when Jared was on the road for a Subway-sponsored speaking tour, per The Daily Beast. Rochelle was horrified when Jared whispered something disgusting in her ear when they met at a middle school gym, speaking in a creepy way about underage minors, calling them "hot."

Article continues below advertisement

Thus triggered an undercover operation that lasted for years, where Rochelle acted as a secret liason for the FBI so they could collect enough evidence to convict him. However, the entire experience was extremely traumatizing — for his victims, and the radio host herself. Her story is told in the three-part Investigation Discovery documentary Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster.