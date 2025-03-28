Is Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Really on Gay Hookup App Grindr? There's no shortage of politicians speaking out against things and then privately engaging in them, but is Mike one of them? By Ivy Griffith Published March 28 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @cjbakerfitness

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is used to being challenged for his political stances. An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, Mike is no stranger to controversy and scandal simply by factor of proximity to all the chaos in politics that happens in Washington.

But the controversy came a little too close to home after one TikTok user revealed that Mike had allegedly been accessing Grindr, a gay hookup and dating app. So is Mike Johnson on Grindr? Here's what we know and what we don't know.

Source: TikTok / @cjbakerfitness This image of Mike Johnson was deemed "not likely" to have been shared by the Speaker

Is Mike Johnson on the gay hookup and dating app, Grindr?

There is no shortage of history when it comes to politicians popping up in unexpected places like gay bars and dating apps when they're outspoken against exactly those things. But is Mike Johnson one of them? TikTok user @cjbakerfitness claims he is.

The TikToker posted screenshots of what he claims are receipts from a conversation between Mike Johnson and an unnamed Grindr user. @Cjbakerfitness claims that the screenshots were sent to him, and he posted them initially without context. In a post showing the screenshots, the Grindr user converses with someone who is gung-ho to meet up, sharing a publicly available image of Mike as proof of who he is.

But Snopes says, "Not so fast." Not only are the types of screenshots shared in the post easily faked, but the image of Mike isn't exactly difficult to obtain. While it's a salacious rumor, there's no proof that it's true. So Snopes rated this rumor has having "no evidence" of truth. @Cjbakerfitness claims that the FBI asked him to take the video down, but it remained up as of the publication of this article.

There is, however, one Mike rumor that's true and a little bizarre.

Of course, Mike is human. Like most humans, that means he has at least some bizarre facts about him that are true. One such fact is about the way he and his son share information about what they access on the internet. Yes, you read that right. An X (formerly Twitter) user called @ReceiptMaven unearthed the old video that raised eyebrows everywhere.

During a conference of like-minded individuals concerning a topic said to be a "war on technology," Mike apparently revealed that he and his family use a software called Covenant Eyes. The app, which Mike says he and his family discovered at a Promise Keepers retreat, monitors connected devices to ensure they aren't accessing any adult content like pornography.

If content on one of the devices is flagged, a blurred-out image of the suspected content will be sent in a weekly report to the connected user's "accountability partner." Mike admitted that his accountability partner was his son, who was 17 years old at the time. This means that both Mike and his son were receiving one another's internet search histories, the good, the bad, and the potentially raunchy included. The admission raised criticism and concern across the internet.

COMPROMISE ALERT: Speaker Mike Johnson uses software Covenant Eyes (learned about at a Promise Keepers retreat) that scans all his electronic devices & gives a weekly report an "accountability partner" his 17 yr old son (so basically don't watch porn or your son/dad will know😬) pic.twitter.com/SSWpB9IIDB — Receipt Maven (@receiptmaven) October 31, 2023 Source: X / @receiptmaven