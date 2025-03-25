Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants to Take Elon Musk Down by Hitting Him in His Bank Account "On March 29, it’s my birthday, and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down," said Rep. Jasmine Crockett. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 25 2025, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The beginning of 2025 was ushered in with mixed emotions. Mere weeks into the year, President Donald Trump took office a second time, and immediate chaos ensued. He quickly signed executive orders that were coming in too fast and certainly too furious. The DOGE team began dismantling the federal government in the form of relentless layoffs and the occasional hiring back of workers they realized were essential.

Despite all of that unrest, there have been a few bright spots in an otherwise gloomy political sea. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the Democrat from Texas's 30th congressional district, is one of those beacons of hope. In January 2025, she returned to Congress after a thrilling freshman year that included an alliterative insult hurled at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. In her second term, Rep. Crockett has turned her attention to Elon Musk in what can only be described as a fiery feud.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett started a feud with Elon Musk.

On March 19, 2025, Rep. Crockett participated in a live-streamed event called the Tesla Takedown. The Daily Kos reported that at its peak, there were over 2,800 people participating, including actors Alex Winter and John Cusack. When it was her turn to speak, Rep. Crockett said she was there for selfish reasons. "On March 29, it’s my birthday, and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down — yes," exclaimed Rep. Crockett.

The representative from Dallas later explained that her comments were only meant to promote nonviolent action, per The Independent. "The best way to show that we are American is by using our constitutional rights and deciding we are going to engage in protests," she said. Following the livestream, Rep. Greene took to X, where she posted, "A Member of Congress is organizing political violence and terrorism." Rep. Greene also tagged Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is not happy with Rep. Crockett.

Although Elon has yet to respond to what Rep. Crockett has said, AG Bondi went on Fox News and issued a warning to the Congresswoman, per Newsweek. "She is an elected public official, so she needs to tread very carefully because nothing will happen to Elon Musk, and we are going to fight to protect all the Tesla owners throughout this country," said the attorney general.

After AG Bondi's appearance on Fox News, Rep. Crockett went on Alex Witt Reports and clarified what she felt didn't really need clarification. "So just in case the slow people listening decide to clip this up later, I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever," she said.