Rep. Jasmine Crockett Has Some Choice Words for Elon Musk That Have Gone Viral

By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 26 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET

The changes that Donald Trump enacted during the first 100 days of his second term brought politics to social media in a way they hadn't been before. Representatives like Jasmine Crockett have been speaking out candidly against his administration. And when someone asked her in a video if she had a message for Elon Musk, she had something very specific to say.

What was Jasmine Crockett's Message for Elon Musk, though? Her comments about him come after Elon and Trump have faced criticism for their apparent partnership in making decisions from the White House, despite Elon not being an elected official. He has even been nicknamed "President Musk" by some of his and Trump's more vocal critics. And, while that isn't what Jasmine said about Elon, what she did say had many cheering her on via social media.

Jasmine Crockett shared a message for Elon Musk.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Jasmine is asked outside of the Capitol Building what message she might give to Elon if she could give him a message directly. Without missing a beat, Jasmine says, "F--k off." She then explains that the American people still have power if they "stand together" in their fight against Trump's administration and decisions in the White House.

The Texas representative has been vocal about her thoughts and plans to push back on Trump's moves since he took office for his second term. She has spoken out against Musk and his role in the changes too. Jasmine is also on the Oversight Subcommittee for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

After the footage of Jasmine and her message to Elon went viral on TikTok and elsewhere on the internet, her supporters flooded the comments to echo her sentiment. "And once again a Black woman is saying what needs to be said," one user commented on a TikTok video of the footage.