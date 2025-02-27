Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Net Worth and Marital Status Is a Hot Topic — Here’s the Truth Jasmine Crockett said she's "intimidated" DOGE so much that they've resorted to lying about her net worth and fake husband. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 27 2025, 4:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

While some politicians keep their heads down and let their work do the talking, U.S. representative Jasmine Crockett has proven she's not the one (or the two) to mess with. The Democratic representative of Texas's 30th congressional district says what's on her mind and has the credentials to back it up.

Jasmine successfully climbed up the ranks in her political career as a representative of the 100th District of the Texas House of Representatives and was co-chair of the 2024 Harris-Walz campaign. She has fearlessly addressed issues in the U.S. and her personal life in all her roles. As she continues stamping her foot in the political landscape, many of Jasmine's spectators have questioned many aspects of her life, including her net worth and marital status. Here's what she has said about both.

Jasmine Crockett's net worth isn't as high as Elon Musk's DOGE's supporters believe.

Jasmine's net worth is unknown. However, Ballotpedia reports her annual salary as the representative of the U.S. House, Texas District 30, is $174,000. Jasmine accepted the position in 2023 and will earn $696,000.when her term ends in 2027. Her reported salary is far less than Elon Musk's DOGE, Department of Government Efficiency. In February 2025, DOGE's fan X (formerly Twitter) account claimed Jasmine has a net worth of $9 million and accrued it during her time as a public servant.

"Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has a reported net worth of $9 million despite being paid $174,000/year," the account claimed, adding she allegedly "owns a $2M townhouse in Dallas, $1.5M loft in Austin, Texas $1.5M lakefront cabin in Galveston, Texas." "Crockett’s net worth grew substantially last year during the 2024 election," the post added. "Do you think members of Congress use their positions to self-enrich themselves?"

Jasmine Crockett U.S. House of Representatives Member of Texas's 30th District Net worth: $174,000 (Annual Salary) Jasmine Crockett is a lawyer and politician who has served as a Democratic U.S. representative from Texas's 30th congressional district since January 2023. She was also the co-chair of the 2024 Harris-Walz campaign and a member of the Democratic Congressional Progressive Caucus. Birthdate: March 29, 1981 Birthplace: St. Louis, Mo. Birth name: Jasmine Felicia Crockett Father: Pastor Joseph Crockett Mother: Gwen Crockett Education: Rhodes College

Jasmine clapped back and denied there was any truth to DOGE's reports of her net worth. She also demanded DOGE send the receipts of her alleged lavish homes that she's never resided in.

"These people either have no relationship with the truth or really are dumber than bricks or both," Jasmine wrote on X. "PLEASE POST the tax assessor links to my lavish cribs… I need to see the addresses and see if these people will give me keys since the properties are mine, lol,” Jasmine wrote on X. “I know one thing is true. They are intimidated… otherwise, they wouldn’t waste their time trying to come up with outlandish stories."

These people either have no relationship with the truth or really are dumber than bricks or both… I know one thing is true. They are intimidated… otherwise they wouldn’t waste their time trying to come up with outlandish stories. PLEASE POST the tax assessor links to my lavish… https://t.co/mYCXggXbYW — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 14, 2025

Jasmine also denied being married, another rumor DOGE reported.

After addressing the false reports regarding her net worth, Jasmine also confirmed another rumor that began on DOGE's social media accounts. Jasmine explained on The Breakfast Club in a clip shared by The JasmineBrand that the organization claimed she's married and paid her husband "half a million dollars" to protect her from possible DOGE and MAGA supporters. She said that wasn't her truth as she flashed her ringless wedding finger and said she had "nooo husband."

"I don't know if you're mixing up the Black girls or if y'all think every Black girl that comes to Congress brings a husband who has to live off of them. That's not what it is," Jasmine declared on the radio show. "No husband. Never been married. Never been engaged."

