Carolyn Bessette Pushed for Kate Moss to Be the Face of Calvin Klein’s “Obsession” Campaign
Bessette work at Calvin Klein from 1988-1996.
America's fascination with the Kennedy family has been revitalized after the first season's spotlight on the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, which debuted on FX and Hulu. It even has guys cosplaying as the aspiring political figure. But it also has folks intrigued about his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, after the series depicted her as being a significant force in helping to launch Kate Moss's career. Did Bessette actually discover the supermodel?
Did Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy discover Kate Moss?
Before getting married to JFK Jr. in 1996, Carolyn worked as a fashion publicist for Calvin Klein for approximately eight years. A scene in Love Story shows Carolyn working alongside Calvin Klein himself, sifting through a slew of modeling headshots so they could pick the face and body of its "Obsession" underwear campaign.
Carolyn ultimately lands on Kate Moss's picture, and the rest is fashion history. Of course, movies and TV shows love stretching the truth or enjoy leaving out bits that would tank their narrative trajectory. So how much of a role did Carolyn actually have in helping establish Kate Moss as an internationally recognized fashion icon and creating a now timeless and wildly successful advertising campaign?
A pretty darn big one, actually. Many would state that Carolyn didn't actually "discover" Kate Moss, as the English model walked the runway in 1992 for Dolce & Gabbana. However, she did approach Calvin Klein, along with the clothing company's artistic director Fabien Baron, to advocate for Kate to be the face of the campaign.
The choice ultimately paid off for Calvin Klein. When the brand's Obsession era launched in 1993, CK was facing bankruptcy. However, promoting its wares with Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg, at the helm, coupled with marketing materials considered controversial at the time, helped Calvin Klein to earn boatloads of cash.
Wahlberg flashing his abs in undies and Kate's thin aesthetic drew ire from some publications, which refused to feature Obsession imagery in their issues.
So while Carolyn didn't exactly find Kate Moss on the street and then turn her into a modeling legend, she did play a massive part in pairing her up with the Obsession campaign.
This was a decision that led to the company she worked at for eight years experiencing a massive boost in sales, and helping Kate enjoy a wildly successful career in modeling, even decades after she was introduced to the public via CK's Obsession campaign.
The timing of JFK Jr., Carolyn Bessette, and her sister Lauren's deaths has sparked controversy for decades. The three were headed to a family wedding in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., on July 16, 1999. Kennedy was piloting the aircraft, a four-year-old Piper PA-32R (aka Saratoga II HP).
After taking off from Essex County Airport in Fairfield, N.J., at 8:38 p.m., Kennedy's plane traveled eastbound toward Martha's Vineyard. One hour and 2 minutes later, the last radar communication signal from their plane was clocked. It's believed the plane crashed at 9:41 p.m.
Their bodies wouldn't be found until five days later, when the Piper airplane was recovered with the three of them still strapped to their seats. Prior to his death, JFK Jr. was purportedly planning an election campaign for New York State's open Governor's seat. Whereas others stated that he intended on running for NY's Senate seat, which would eventually go to Hillary Clinton.