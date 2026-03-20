Carolyn Bessette Pushed for Kate Moss to Be the Face of Calvin Klein’s “Obsession” Campaign Bessette work at Calvin Klein from 1988-1996. By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 20 2026, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

America's fascination with the Kennedy family has been revitalized after the first season's spotlight on the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, which debuted on FX and Hulu. It even has guys cosplaying as the aspiring political figure. But it also has folks intrigued about his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, after the series depicted her as being a significant force in helping to launch Kate Moss's career. Did Bessette actually discover the supermodel?

Article continues below advertisement

Did Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy discover Kate Moss?

Before getting married to JFK Jr. in 1996, Carolyn worked as a fashion publicist for Calvin Klein for approximately eight years. A scene in Love Story shows Carolyn working alongside Calvin Klein himself, sifting through a slew of modeling headshots so they could pick the face and body of its "Obsession" underwear campaign.

Carolyn ultimately lands on Kate Moss's picture, and the rest is fashion history. Of course, movies and TV shows love stretching the truth or enjoy leaving out bits that would tank their narrative trajectory. So how much of a role did Carolyn actually have in helping establish Kate Moss as an internationally recognized fashion icon and creating a now timeless and wildly successful advertising campaign?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

A pretty darn big one, actually. Many would state that Carolyn didn't actually "discover" Kate Moss, as the English model walked the runway in 1992 for Dolce & Gabbana. However, she did approach Calvin Klein, along with the clothing company's artistic director Fabien Baron, to advocate for Kate to be the face of the campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

The choice ultimately paid off for Calvin Klein. When the brand's Obsession era launched in 1993, CK was facing bankruptcy. However, promoting its wares with Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg, at the helm, coupled with marketing materials considered controversial at the time, helped Calvin Klein to earn boatloads of cash.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Wahlberg flashing his abs in undies and Kate's thin aesthetic drew ire from some publications, which refused to feature Obsession imagery in their issues. So while Carolyn didn't exactly find Kate Moss on the street and then turn her into a modeling legend, she did play a massive part in pairing her up with the Obsession campaign.

This was a decision that led to the company she worked at for eight years experiencing a massive boost in sales, and helping Kate enjoy a wildly successful career in modeling, even decades after she was introduced to the public via CK's Obsession campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The timing of JFK Jr., Carolyn Bessette, and her sister Lauren's deaths has sparked controversy for decades. The three were headed to a family wedding in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., on July 16, 1999. Kennedy was piloting the aircraft, a four-year-old Piper PA-32R (aka Saratoga II HP).

Article continues below advertisement

After taking off from Essex County Airport in Fairfield, N.J., at 8:38 p.m., Kennedy's plane traveled eastbound toward Martha's Vineyard. One hour and 2 minutes later, the last radar communication signal from their plane was clocked. It's believed the plane crashed at 9:41 p.m.

This was the NY Post cover from July 1999 discussed in the @LAmag video today. Cindy Adams reported that JFK Jr. "did not want to fly" that fateful evening, and "Carolyn insisted they drop off her sister, Lauren." It's insane the media blamed Bessette. While no one expected the… pic.twitter.com/svOW9ShSSe — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) March 16, 2026 Source: X | @colin_lauren