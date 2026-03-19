Who Is Kelsey Fitzsimmons, and What Happened to Her? Kelsey is a former cop in North Andover, Mass. By Niko Mann Published March 19 2026, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / NBC10 Boston

The case of a former police officer in North Andover, Mass., has true crime fans asking what happened to Kelsey Fitzsimmons. The former cop is currently on trial, despite being shot inside her own home.

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To make matters worse, Kelsey was shot by her fellow police officers, according to Boston 25 News. Kelsey was off-duty while at home on Phillips Brooks Road on June 30, 2025, when she was shot at approximately 6:00 p.m., but why? What happened?

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What happened to Kelsey Fitzsimmons?

Kelsey was at home in North Andover when she was shot by her fellow police officers as they served her restraining order to stay away from her ex-fiancé, firefighter Justin Aylaian, per NBC Boston. The former couple shares a small child, and Justin accused Kelsey of domestic abuse. Kelsey had been on administrative leave for personal reasons, and the police were also at her residence to take custody of her son via a court order after Justin claimed that she had threatened their son's life.

According to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, Kelsey was shot by an officer after she pointed her gun at them. “When one of the officers was escorting Ms. Fitzsimmons during the service of the court order, an armed confrontation took place,” he said. “One of the standard boxes to check is the retrieval of any firearms in the home." "We worry deeply about the mental health of our officers,” he added. “These are humans, these are police officers who have to make quick decisions. This should not go unnoticed or unappreciated by the public.”

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Kelsey Fitzsimmons spoke outside of court on Thursday, settling pretrial issues. She was shot by North Andover police as officers were serving her with a restraining order. https://t.co/7fpDHhYtMp pic.twitter.com/XhVSvX8Qxo — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) March 12, 2026

Kelsey's defense team denied that she pointed the gun at the officers and claimed she pointed at her own head because she was suffering from postpartum depression. The former police officer was hospitalized for several weeks with a collapsed lung after being shot, per CBS News. The young mother pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a jury trial. Instead, a judge will decide her fate.

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"I'm ready to have my day," said Kelsey. "I'm not shy to tell my story, because it's the truth. I've always said the truth is going to come out, so anything that's inaccurate, it's going to be revealed during trial." Kelsey was in custody until last December, but after her doctor said her mental health had improved, she was put on house arrest and had to live with her parents for a time. However, the restrictions were lifted, and she no longer must live with them.

Fitzsimmons was shot by North Andover police last year as officers were serving her with a restraining order from her fiancé. She denies that she pointed a gun at officers during that confrontation. https://t.co/7fpDHhYtMp pic.twitter.com/V11PlXYwDn — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) March 12, 2026

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The 28-year-old will have surprise probation visits to ensure she has no alcohol or weapons on the premises. Her defense lawyer, Timothy Bradl, claimed that Justin and the cops conspired against his client.

"They were conspiring with him that he was going to go get this order," he said. "He was going to communicate with them, they were going to serve this order, and not to put too fine a point on it, but there were many people in that department that didn't want Ms. Fitzsimmons to go back to work."