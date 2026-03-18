What Happened to Denise Amber Lee? Her Killer Was Executed A botched 911 call contributed to her death. By Niko Mann Published March 18 2026, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: Denise Amber Lee Foundation

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and murder. People want to know what happened to Denise Amber Lee after her murderer, Michael King, was executed at the Florida State Prison in Starke on March 17, 2026. King was given a lethal injection at approximately 6 p.m, per USA Today.

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Before he was executed, King gave a final statement claiming he'd found Jesus, per Gulf Coast News Now. "Since finding Jesus in prison, I have tried to live as His disciple obeying the Two Great Commandments; To love God with all my heart, my mind and all my being, and to love my neighbor to include everyone," he said. "My family, Denise Lee's family, everyone in the gallery ... Those on the team to end my life." So, what happened?

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What happened to Denise Amber Lee?

Denise Amber Lee's murder led to 911 reform after dispatchers failed to correctly inform police officers of her whereabouts. Denise was abducted from her North Port, Fla., home in 2008. She was able to save her two young children after King broke into her house and kidnapped her. Denise was able to get his cell phone and called 911, but no help arrived.

At least four more 911 calls were made to help Denise, including one from a driver who heard her screaming and saw her struggling in King's backseat.

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At least four people called 911 to try to help stop Denise Amber Lee's murder, including Denise herself, but because of communication failures, help arrived too late. https://t.co/ZK9sHQNzvk pic.twitter.com/WHd7KjjZnl — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 5, 2026

He stayed on the line with dispatchers for nine minutes, providing updates on her location, but the 911 dispatchers never got the information to the police, who were reportedly mere seconds away. Denise's husband also called 911. After King raped Denise, he drove her to a wooded area, shot her in the face, and left her remains in a shallow grave. The murder happened within a few hours of the 911 calls, but her body wasn't found for two days.

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Denise's husband, Nathan, pushed for the 2010 "Denise Amber Lee Act," which led to 911 dispatchers receiving more training. Her son, Noah, spoke after the execution. "It’s been a long time coming, and I’m just happy to have this closure,” he said. "My dad said that he got the opportunity to know her and marry her, but unfortunately, I didn’t get the opportunity to know her and be raised by her. I know he picked a great mom, but Michael King had other plans."

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Nathan Lee told WFLA News that he was glad the chapter was over. "Finally, it’s over, this chapter's closed,” he said. “I’m glad this day is done, and now we can focus on what we’ve been focusing on for the last 18 years. That is moving forward and trying to bring positive change to the 911 system."

Nathan also started the Denise Amber Lee Foundation in honor of his late wife. The foundation promotes training for 911 dispatchers and raises public awareness. Her father, Detective Rick Goff of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Department, said his daughter helped them find her killer by leaving her wedding ring in King's vehicle, as well as several strands of her hair. "She took a killer off the street," he said. "She saved a lot of people's lives by what she did."