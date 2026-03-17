Here's What Happened to 16-Year-Old Princess Dickson The teenager is the daughter of British influencer Sophie-May Dickson. By Niko Mann Published March 17 2026, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @fendii_bb

True crime fans are fascinated by the case of Princess Dickson, the daughter of British influencer Sophie-May Dickson. Sophie was the star of the reality TV show Blinging up Baby, per the Daily Mail, and she was also active on social media for a time.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Dickson was also active on social media and had several videos on TikTok. The teenager was just 16 when she died on Feb. 7, 2026. So, what happened?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what happened to Princess Dickson.

Princess Dickson died on Feb. 7, 2026, by suicide after being bullied on social media for years. Sophie was reportedly targeted first on the social media platform Tattle Life, which is a gossip website that critiques people making money by sharing their personal lives on social media. After Sophie deleted several of her social media pages, Princess became the focus of several online trolls from the age of 14 until she took her life over the online bullying.

According to her mother, the trolling did not stop after her death. "My beautiful daughter, who loved dancing and gymnastics, is no longer here because of the actions of horrific bullies, and the website that enabled and encouraged them," she said. "They enjoyed the abuse that killed my daughter — it was entertainment for them. ... Even following her death, the trolling continues. Comments are online right now, with users degrading my daughter's memory and mocking my family's grief."

Article continues below advertisement

Users reportedly conitune to make fun of Princess on the site and blame her mother for her suicide. Following Princess's death, a group of Labour MPs wrote to the government's regulatory authority, Ofcom, to demand that the site be shut down. "We write to you as Members of Parliament to request your immediate regulatory intervention in relation to the website Tattle Life, following the death of Princess Dickson, aged 16," read the letter.

Article continues below advertisement

"For over two years, since the age of 14, Princess had been the subject of sustained and escalating online harassment, stalking, and abuse by adult users of Tattle Life," it continued. "The abuse included repeated derogatory commentary about her body, appearance, mental health, family, and personal life."

Article continues below advertisement

"This activity amounts to persistent online stalking and harassment of a child by adults," it continued. "Princess was aware of the content being posted about her and became increasingly distressed by the daily bullying and false allegations made on the site." Sophie was criticized on the website for giving her two daughters beauty treatments when they were young children.

Tattle Life has 12 million visitors every month and is notorious for being a space where bullying and doxxing are rampant. According to The Guardian, the owner of the website was revealed to be Sebastian Bond after he was sued in court by an Irish couple. The couple had been targeted online with vile and vicious comments, and eventually, several users stalked them in person.

Article continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the website expressed its "heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Princess Bliss Dickson" while claiming to be "long been concerned for her welfare, having seen her publicly from a very young age."

"The gross misuse of this tragedy by those with vested interest is appalling," read the statement. " And we urge everyone look beyond the bias narrative. Tattle Life remains confident in its moderation processes and compliance. We welcome open conversation with any relevant authority."