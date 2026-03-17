What Happened to Cherish Bean and Ethan Slater? Inside the Horrific Tragedy The British teens were on vacation with Cherish's family. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 17 2026, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ManchesterNews

As a parent, the last thing you’d expect is for something to happen to your children while they’re under your supervision. After all, bad things can’t happen under your watchful eye, right? Unfortunately, society shows us that anything can happen, even when you’re careful and surrounded by family. This is what the families of British teens Cherish Bean and Ethan Slater are learning.

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The country of England has been rocked by the deaths of the teenage couple. While the teens were found dead in a rental property at a Bridlington lodging park, law enforcement initially believed that the deaths were accidental. However, it appears that foul play may have been the cause. So, what happened to Cherish Bean and Ethan Slater? Here’s the rundown.

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What happened to Cherish Bean and Ethan Slater?

According to the BBC, “four men have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with their deaths.” The news differs from Humberside Police’s initial belief that Chrish and Ethan’s deaths were simply due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The outlet shares that three men, who appeared to have worked in the management and maintenance of the lodging park, were arrested as part of the investigation and remain on conditional bail.

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As for one man who was initially arrested on March 2, 2026, he was released on bail, with further inquiries pending. Due to the arrests of the men, the exact cause of death for the teens is currently pending.

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According to CPS, gross negligence manslaughter in England is an involuntary charge utilized when a person’s inaction or bad negligence has led to the death of another person. In other words, while they may not have directly caused the death physcially, their actions led to a death which deems them responsible.

Cherish Bean and Ethan Slater reportedly complained of a headache before their deaths.

The outlet shares that just before 9:00 p.m. GMT, Cherish had left the main family lodge to go to a small cabin where she and Ethan were staying. However, she did make a return an hour later to get medication from her mother to remedy a headache.

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Ethan was also said to return to the cabin under “similar circumstances.” Unfortunately, that was the last time the teen couple was seen alive. Detective Chief Inspector Ben Robinson, of the Humberside Police Department, shared that a boiler was recovered from the cabin where the teens had been staying. The appliance is being examined by the forensic team. And judging by the revelation, law enforcement believes that the appliance may give more insight into what caused the deaths.