Online Theory Claims 19-Year-old's Death in Walmart Oven Was Not an Accident

Following the shocking news that a 19-year-old named Gursimran Kaur was killed after being trapped in an oven at a Walmart in Canada, theories have been circulating online that her tragic death may not have been an accident.

According to several TikTok accounts, Walmart is being accused of "hiding the truth" behind Gursimran, who is Sikh and moved to Canada from India just three years ago, while others believe it was a hate crime. Here is everything you need to know about the theories surrounding Gursimran's death.

Many believe Walmart is attempting to cover up what really happended to Gursimran Kaur.

In a TikTok posted by the account @budgesavvylife, a theory that has been circulating on social media platforms claims that Walmart is hiding the truth about Gursimran's death. "Walmart claims their cameras 'weren't working' that day. That's right — no footage, no explanations," it detailed. "In a store that's usually monitored 24/7, all of a sudden, there's no video evidence to explain what happened to Gursimran. How convenient for Walmart."

The theory continued, "It doesn't stop there. Shortly after Gursimran's body was found, Walmart asked all employees to leave the store, and during that time, they cleaned the entire area, possibly erasing vital evidence. Why were they so quick to scrub the scene? What are they hiding." The theory also posits that the ovens in the bakery is rarely used on the weekend.

However, in a statement shared with CBS News, Halifax police said they are investigating the death, and it will take an extended period of time. "Investigators are working closely with Occupational Health and Safety and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the cause and manner of death," the Halifax police said. "The investigation is complex and involves several partner agencies. An investigation of this nature may take a significant amount of time."

Other believe Gursimran's death was a hate crime.

On X (formerly Twitter), more are pointing to the oven's lock system, and believe Gursimran's death could be a hate crime — and are comparing it to Kenneka Jenkins, who died after being locked in a freezer. Many are wondering how there were no safety locks or an emergency exit button in the oven, but find it hard to believe it was an accident.

"This is so horrific and sad. She was a 19-year-old new Canadian who moved here a few years ago. Unless she ended her own life, one assumes the walk-in oven was on, and something precluded her from exiting. It could be *anything* it may not be mechanical," one person wrote. Another added, "The Sikh woman had only been in Canada 3 yrs. 911 call is confusing vs rumours. I say FOUL PLAY or they couldn't understand English and accident happened. I'm betting on foul play given increasing incidents of foreign-origin attacks/etc taking place here."

