Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe

By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 24 2024, 12:57 p.m. ET

On Saturday, October 19, 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was killed in a tragic accident when she was "baked alive" in a Walmart walk-in oven in Nova Scotia, Canada. Now, a few days later, her family is breaking their silence and more details have surfaced regarding her tragic death.

A GoFundMe has also been established to raise money for the Kaur family, who are "absolutely shocked" according to Harjit Seyan, president of Canada’s Maritime Sikh Society, who spoke with Global News. "They are in a kind of a trauma. We are really sorry to hear of such a tragic event," he added.

Since the tragedy, it has been revealed that the 19-year-old's mother discovered her body in the oven.

Both Gursimran and her mother worked in the Walmart located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, for the past two years. According to details shared on the GoFundMe page, which was created by the Maritime Sikh Society, Gursimran's mother was looking for her daughter for over an hour after realizing her phone was turned off.

Gursimran's charred body was eventually discovered a few hours later in the oven by her own mother. "Imagine the horror that her mother experienced who herself opened the oven, when someone pointed out to it," the GoFundMe read. "Police is investigating the case so we can not share any more details."

Gursimran Kaur was only 19 years old, a young beautiful girl who came to Canada with big dreams. On Oct 19th, the fateful Saturday night, she was found burned to death in the walk-in oven at Walmart Bakery situated at Mumford Road, Halifax.https://t.co/TZ4dQFcsOa — The Sikh Community of 'BC' / Salish Land (@BCSikhs) October 24, 2024

Following the news of Gursimran's death, Walmart also released a statement and confirmed that the store is closed amid the investigation. "We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family," Walmart spokeswoman Amanda Moss told USA Today. "Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need."

The GoFundMe hopes to raise money for Gursimran's father and brother to travel to Canada from India.

Gursimran and her mother arrived in Canada less than three years ago, but her father and brother remained in India. Now, their community is hoping to raise money to help get them over as soon as possible. "Both, Gursimran's father and brother are in India and we are trying to get them here as soon as possible," the GoFundMe continued. "This family's sufferings are unimaginable and indescribable. They need your support to get through this horrific time."

Balbir Singh, secretary of the Maritime Sikh Society, also told The Daily Mail that the mother is receiving "psychological counseling" and a religious service is expected to take place after Gursimran's body is released by the medical examiner, who is still determining her official cause of death.

Walmart Canada also released a statement regarding the tragic death, saying they are "heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them. "We're also supporting our associates during this incredibly difficult time and have provided access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counselling."