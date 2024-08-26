Home > News A Female Participant at Burning Man 2024 Has Died, but What Exactly Happened? The 2024 death follows a death that occurred during last year's festival. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 26 2024, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

According to NBC News, a female participant died on the first day of the 2024 Burning Man Festival on Aug. 25. The festival, which takes place in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, is a famous festival in part because of its desert setting.

Following the news that someone had died at the festival, many wanted to know what happened and why someone has died at the festival two years in a row. Here's what we know about this year's death and about any issues there may or may not be with the festival itself.

What is behind the deaths at Burning Man?

According to reports, the person who died during this year's festival was found unresponsive at 11:29 a.m., and the festival's emergency personnel were called in. Those personnel reportedly attempted lifesaving procedures but were unsuccessful. In a statement, the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said that they were notified of a "potential death" at the festival and went in to confirm that someone had indeed died.

The name of the female participant has not yet been revealed, and the death is currently under investigation to determine its cause. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss,” the Burning Man Project said following the news. They also offered other participants any support they might need, including peer support services at Black Rock Rangers headquarters and outposts, and via Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team.

“The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount," the festival added. "We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate this incident. The Pershing County Sheriff’s office investigates all deaths that occur in its jurisdiction.” This is not the first time in recent years that the festival has come under scrutiny because of the death of a participant.

Another participant died in 2023.

This participant's death comes following the death of Leon Reece at the festival in 2023. Leon was a California native who was found unresponsive on the grounds of the festival, and drug intoxication was suspected in relation to his death. Following the news of this person's death, some pointed out that the death was likely to cause rumors.

Burning Man attendees also encouraged one another to keep Narcan on them at all times, as it can quickly reverse the effects of an overdose. In this case, it's unclear whether drugs were involved in the person's death, but drugs are a major part of the reason that many go to Burning Man in the first place.