What Happened to James Gracey? The University of Alabama Student Is Missing The 20-year-old college student disappeared in Barcelona, Spain. By Niko Mann Published March 18 2026, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / WBRC 6 News

The family of James Gracey is asking what happened to the college student after he disappeared from a nightclub in Barcelona, Spain, while on spring break. James "Jimmy" Gracey was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. local time on March 17, 2026, and the police reportedly have his cell phone, per CNN.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy is from the Chicago area and is attending the University of Alabama. He is in Europe visiting friends who live in Spain, and the family is asking for help in finding Jimmy. So, what happened to James Gracey?

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to James Gracey?

Jimmy reportedly disappeared after last being seen at Barcelona’s Shôko club on popular Barceloneta Beach. Therese Gracey, Jimmy's mom, said on Facebook that he never returned to his Airbnb rental, and he was reported missing. "My son is a University of Alabama student who is visiting friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad," she wrote.

"They went to Shoko last night. The police have his phone, but he didn’t make it back to the Airbnb," she continued. "Has anyone seen him? Please call or message me and share this post. +1-773-484-0160. Edited to add that he was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants (probably joggers). He wears a gold chain with a rhinestone cross. He was last seen by his friend at Shoko around 3 a.m. The friend was leaving, but Jimmy stayed. Not a great pic, the white t-shirt is from last night from a friend."

Article continues below advertisement

The University of Alabama also released a statement about Jimmy's disappearance, per WBRC 6 News. "James Paul Gracey is a UA student on a personal trip," read the statement. "UA staff are in touch with the family and those associated with them to offer support and assistance in any way possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police force, is currently investigating Jimmy's disappearance, but did not give more details regarding the case. Jimmy's cell phone was recovered by the police after being stolen, but it's unclear when the college student's phone was stolen.

A statement from Mossos d’Esquadra read, "We are conducting the initial checks and have taken a report in an open investigation. A call was received early yesterday morning, around 1:00 AM, reporting a possible disappearance. The disappearance was reported to have occurred on March 17, 2026, at 3:00 AM, in the Port Olímpic area," per NBC News.

Article continues below advertisement

🚨MISSING PERSON🚨



20 yo Jimmy Gracey has been reported missing during a spring break trip to Barcelona, Spain, where he was visiting friends who are studying abroad.



He was last seen around 3 a.m. local time on March 17, after visiting the world-famous Shoko nightclub on the… pic.twitter.com/2527yonjMo — True Crime Belieber (@TruCrimeBeliebr) March 18, 2026