What Happened to James Gracey? The University of Alabama Student Is Missing
The 20-year-old college student disappeared in Barcelona, Spain.
The family of James Gracey is asking what happened to the college student after he disappeared from a nightclub in Barcelona, Spain, while on spring break. James "Jimmy" Gracey was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. local time on March 17, 2026, and the police reportedly have his cell phone, per CNN.
Jimmy is from the Chicago area and is attending the University of Alabama. He is in Europe visiting friends who live in Spain, and the family is asking for help in finding Jimmy. So, what happened to James Gracey?
What happened to James Gracey?
Jimmy reportedly disappeared after last being seen at Barcelona’s Shôko club on popular Barceloneta Beach. Therese Gracey, Jimmy's mom, said on Facebook that he never returned to his Airbnb rental, and he was reported missing.
"My son is a University of Alabama student who is visiting friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad," she wrote.
"They went to Shoko last night. The police have his phone, but he didn’t make it back to the Airbnb," she continued. "Has anyone seen him? Please call or message me and share this post. +1-773-484-0160. Edited to add that he was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants (probably joggers). He wears a gold chain with a rhinestone cross. He was last seen by his friend at Shoko around 3 a.m. The friend was leaving, but Jimmy stayed. Not a great pic, the white t-shirt is from last night from a friend."
The University of Alabama also released a statement about Jimmy's disappearance, per WBRC 6 News.
"James Paul Gracey is a UA student on a personal trip," read the statement. "UA staff are in touch with the family and those associated with them to offer support and assistance in any way possible."
Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police force, is currently investigating Jimmy's disappearance, but did not give more details regarding the case. Jimmy's cell phone was recovered by the police after being stolen, but it's unclear when the college student's phone was stolen.
A statement from Mossos d’Esquadra read, "We are conducting the initial checks and have taken a report in an open investigation. A call was received early yesterday morning, around 1:00 AM, reporting a possible disappearance. The disappearance was reported to have occurred on March 17, 2026, at 3:00 AM, in the Port Olímpic area," per NBC News.
The family is asking anyone with information about Jimmy's whereabouts to contact (224) 505-3886 or 1-773-484-0160. Jimmy had only arrived in Barcelona on March 16 from Amsterdam.
Jimmy was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants or joggers, and a gold chain with a rhinestone cross.
According to The New York Post, Jimmy was at the club with a friend who'd decided to leave, but Jimmy decided to stay longer and was reported missing after he didn't return to his rental.
There are no details yet as to how the police recovered Jimmy's phone, or from whom.