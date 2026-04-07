Carrie Everett’s Parents: What She Said About Her Family and Roots Carrie Everett often spoke about her parents, and their story helps explain the values she carried throughout her life. By Amy Coleman Published April 7 2026, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@simplyxcariee

Miss North Carolina Carrie Everett made an impact both on and off the stage, and after her death on April 5, 2026, many people have been reflecting on the life she built, the message she shared, and the path that led her there. She was known not just for her pageant life, but for the purpose behind it.

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As interest grows in her story, one question keeps coming up. Who are Carrie Everett’s parents, and what role did they play in shaping the Miss North Carolina winner’s journey? The answer is not just about names or background details. It is about the foundation that influenced how she saw the world and what she believed was possible. Here's what we know about her family.

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Carrie Everett’s parents were immigrants who shaped her perspective on life.

According to WRAL, Carrie shared that both of her parents grew up in West Africa, specifically Liberia, and immigrated to the United States in 2003 due to civil war. That background was something she spoke about with pride. “I am so blessed to come from a family that are immigrants, because it's given me a unique perspective on how to approach life,” she said. Her parents’ journey was not just part of her story. It was a foundation for how she viewed opportunity, resilience, and success.

Carrie often connected her upbringing to her work as Miss North Carolina. Her service initiative, “We Need Equity to Build Communities,” was rooted in her own lived experience. She made it clear that access and opportunity were central to her message. “I want to create accessibility and show them that you don't have to be a rich person to be in this space,” she said. Her parents’ sacrifices and determination helped shape her belief that success should not be limited by financial barriers.

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Carrie’s parents also inspired her drive to succeed.

One of the most personal details she shared was a phrase her parents told her growing up. She said, “My parents always said, ‘My ceiling is your floor,’ and now I can really see that effort they put in.” That idea became a guiding principle for her. She also spoke about starting her Miss America journey with limited resources, saying, “When I registered to compete this year, I only had $40 in my pocket.” That moment became a symbol of what she wanted others to see.

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While Carrie openly shared her parents’ background and influence, she did not publicly provide many personal details about them. A GoFundMe related to her cancer journey lists individuals with the Everett name, including Rufina Everett as the organizer and Mary Everett as the beneficiary, though their specific relationship to Carrie was not publicly confirmed. Most of what is known about her parents comes directly from Everett herself, often focusing more on their impact than specifics.