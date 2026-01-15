Carson Beck’s Ex-Girlfriend Didn’t Show Love for Miami Hurricanes During Fiesta Bowl "The people that know the truth, know the truth." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 15 2026, 2:13 p.m. ET

College Football fans are well acquainted with Carson Beck. The Miami Hurricanes standout transferred from the University of Georgia back in January of 2025, and he earned Mr. Football honors in 2018 after helping his high school club secure a state championship. Like any high-profile public figure, athlete, artist, or celebrity, folks are intrigued to know more about Beck's personal life. There's a slew of people who want to know who Carson Beck's girlfriend was.

Who is Carson Beck's ex-girlfriend?

According to People, Carson Beck used to date Hanna Cavinder, a basketball player for the Miami Hurricanes who was two years his senior. The two were heavily featured in each other's social media profiles, and back when Beck was with the Georgia Bulldogs, Cavinder was seen sporting the school's gear in support of her significant other.

In October of 2025, ESPN published a profile on Beck, and how the pigskin-slinger went through college career ups and downs after sustaining a UCL injury and receiving criticism for his performance on the field. As the piece puts it, at the time of its publication, Beck would have already been in the NFL.

Cavinder, who has a significant number of social media followers, also contributed to Beck making headlines, some of which weren't always positive. Many raised eyebrows at Beck's decision to purchase a Lamborghini, and called into question just how much money he was earning as a college football player.

During his ESPN interview, Beck also detailed the difficulties he dealt with in the wake of his breakup with Cavinder. "You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it's all over the Internet," he told the outlet.

And it's clear that whatever rumors surround his breakup with Cavinder are getting back to him. While not directly addressing specific tales directed toward his relationship with Cavinder, Beck had this to say: "Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true."

The quarterback continued: "So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth, know the truth." According to People, Beck and Cavinder began dating in July of 2024. Online murmurs that the two were no longer an item began circulating in March of 2025, once Cavinder's followers noticed that Beck had been wiped from her social media profiles.

Beck added that dealing with his career trajectory in the midst of the talk surrounding his breakup has been "difficult." He added that he hasn't talked with Cavinder since the two decided to call it quits. "I've been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching," he said in his talk with ESPN.

"It's hard to say that I'm thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn't be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened." Sports Illustrated noted that since Beck has joined the Miami Hurricanes, neither Hanna Cavinder nor her sister Haley has shown any support for the club.

The day of the CFP Fiesta Bowl, where Beck was playing with the Hurricanes, Hanna Cavinder posted pictures of her workouts, followed by her sitting poolside whilst getting a tan. Her sister Haley also uploaded photos of her working out with Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys and hitting the beach with the NFL player.