Former Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Has a Net Worth That Proves How Successful His NFL Career Is

When it comes to how much NFL coaches make, it can vary by team and division. So when longtime Steelers coach stepped down from his position, it led many to wonder what his net worth is and how much he raked in as the head coach of the AFC North team. He put out a statement after the news came out about his exit, but his run with the team lasted for almost 20 years.

Before Mike joined the Steelers as the head coach in 2007, he was the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. Before that, he worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His career as a coach in the NFL had seen some different levels before he settled down with the Steelers. Because of his long career, Mike's net worth is proof that hard work pays off.

Mike Tomlin's net worth is proof of a successful coaching career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike's net worth, thanks to his decades in the NFL as a coach, is $40 million. To put that into perspective, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, who coached the team until 2006 and went on to become a CBS Sports analyst, has a net worth that sits at $18 million. It's safe to say that Mike's earnings are indicative of his dedication to the game and to his team.

Mike played college at the College of William & Mary, though he never went pro. His father, Ed Tomlin, played in the Canadian Football League, however. Mike's career in coaching began after he graduated, as a wide receiver coach at the Virginia Military Institute, according to USA Today. He later coached at Arkansas State University and the University of Cincinnati before he made the leap to the NFL.

Why did Mike Tomlin step down as the Steelers coach?

The majority of Mike's career as an NFL coach was spent with the Steelers. After the team suffered a defeat on Jan. 12, 2026, at the AFC Wild Card game against the Houston Texans, Mike announced his departure as the head coach, according to Fox News. During his time with the team, Mike was able to lead them to one Super Bowl win, but that was the extent of the team's success at that level.