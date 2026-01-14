Wanna Know More About the Wife of Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Mario Cristobal? Meet Jessica Mario is married to a beauty queen. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 14 2026, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jessicacristobalofficial/

Football fans are curious about the wife of Mario Cristobal, the head coach of the University of Miami football team, the Miami Hurricanes. Mario has been coaching the team since 2021, and his wife, Jessica Cristobal, has been by his side.

Jessica and Mario were married in 2006, according to Marca, and the wife of the head coach has several talents that many people may be surprised to learn about, including her many accomplishments.

Mario Cristobal's wife Jessica is Mrs. Florida International 2025.

Fans of Mario's and the Miami Hurricanes may be surprised to know that Jessica is Mrs. Florida International 2025. According to the US Mirror, Jessica wears many hats, including those of an entrepreneur, an author, and a community organizer, and her work is centered around empowering women.

Jessica heads the Leading Ladies League, which is a network created to connect women through mentorship. It also connects women through service projects and professional development events, and the league focuses on creating community and encouraging women to pursue growth opportunities. It also helps women gain confidence and purpose. The coach's wife is also the author of the book, The Leading Ladies Guidebook: Success Principles to Do, Be, and Have Anything You Desire.

Jessica's book shares lessons she has learned throughout her life and career, and she also shares tidbits from her life as the wife of a football coach. her life inside the world of college football and her work bringing women together through her organization. The author was born in Germany, and she has an identical twin sister. Jessica went to school at Georgia State University and studied public relations, women’s studies, and sociology.

The businesswoman has also been a beauty queen before and was crowned Miss Florida World back in 1994. She met Mario in Miami, and they were married in 2006. They share two sons, Mario and Rocco. Jessica is very supportive of her husband's career as a football coach and is often seen attending functions for the University of Miami. She is also frequently seen engaging with the public at community events and other events for the football team.

Last July, Jessica shared a post on Instagram to mentor women and young girls. The post included a video of her signing autographs and attending an event for the non-profit organization Girls Inc. of Kingsport. The video features her and the girls doing crafts like painting and hanging out.

Jessica captioned the Instagram post, "As #LeadingLadies, it is our obligation to mentor and encourage the next generation. Spending time with the young girls of @girlsinckpt was the highlight of my day! I loved spending time with my new little bestie! #leadingladiesleague @intlpageants." The author also noted on her Instagram that she and her husband were included in Haute Living’s 2025 Haute100 — one of Miami’s top 100 most powerful voices and visionaries.