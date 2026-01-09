Matt Kalil's Wife, Keilani Asmus, Is a Star in Her Own Right Keilani and Matt got married in 2024. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 9 2026, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @keilanimalia

Matt Kalil, a former NFL offensive tackle, is facing some unwanted attention after his ex-wife, Haley Kalil, made comments about their sex life on a podcast. Her comments, which were quite specific about Matt's private parts, resulted in unwanted attention on Matt and countless offensive messages being sent to his current wife, Keilani Asmus, on social media.

Matt filed a lawsuit against Haley, due, in large part, to the barrage of social media comments Keilani has received in response to Haley's disclosure. In the lawsuit, he says the comments have gotten "increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time." He also said that the invasion of his privacy subjected him to "unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public," per TMZ. The lawsuit also stated that Haley has benefited from increased social media engagement because of the podcast.

Let's hope the comments and harassment of Matt and Keilani die down soon. News of the lawsuit led many to wonder about Matt's current wife. Here's what we know about Keilani.

Source: Instagram / @keilanimalia

Matt Kalil's wife, Keilani, is a model.

Keilani was born in 1993, making her 32 years old in 2026. She's from Orange County, Calif., and she was first scouted to become a model while she was working in a Hollister store at the mall. She's since worked for A+F, Reformation, PacSun, and Playboy, according to her model profile on No Ties Models.

Keilani has also collaborated with Reformation, Gap, Revolve, Spiritual Gangster, and & Other Stories. She has even been in some short films, according to her IMDb profile: Wonderbus, Let Me In, and Nude.

Keilani and Matt got married in the summer of 2024, about five years after Matt retired from football. Keilani posted a snap of the newlywed couple dancing after their wedding ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Kalil and Keilani Asmus have a son together.

Keilani's Instagram is full of adorable posts featuring her son, showing just how in love with him she is. In one post, she writes, "I wasn’t aware hearts can explode this often in a matter of a year." Keilani posted photos from her baby shower in June of 2024, and the first post showing her son is in August of the same year.