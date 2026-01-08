Dennis Rodman's First Ex-Wife Showed up in an Episode of 'Pawn Stars' With Some of His Old Jerseys Dennis Rodman was married three times and divorced all three of his wives. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 8 2026, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dennisrodman

When it comes to Pawn Stars, there are sometimes sellers looking to make some quick cash with items that aren't worth a lot, or you get larger ticket merchandise that requires one of the experts to come in. So when Dennis Rodman's ex-wife, Annie Bakes, showed up in an episode of the History Channel show, she required one of the many experts that Rick and the crew have on call.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie was Dennis's first wife. They got married in 1992 and split up a year later, so she probably wasn't one of the great loves of his life. She was also part of the first of three marriages and divorces Dennis would go through over the course of 20 years. When she brought some of Dennis's signed merchandise into the pawn shop, she had her eye on earning double what Austin "Chumlee" Russell offered her in the end.

Source: History Channel

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis Rodman's ex-wife was in an episode of 'Pawn Stars.'

The episode in which Dennis's ex-wife shows up is still available to watch online, though it's from an earlier season of Pawn Stars. In a clip on YouTube, Annie brings four signed jerseys from the course of Dennis's career. When you think of Dennis's name in connection to the NBA and how prolific his career was as a player and as a personality in general, you might think a collection of signed jerseys would be a huge payday.

It turns out, it's not. The expert that Chumlee brings in values the collection at $6,500. Annie had hoped to get $8,000 to $10,000 to use for her and Dennis's daughter's college education. Because the jerseys aren't all in the greatest condition, Chumlee can't offer that much to Annie. Instead, he initially offers her $3,500. In the end, he pays Dennis's ex-wife $4,300 for the entire jersey collection. From the clip, it's not clear how much the shop eventually sold the jerseys for.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments under the video on YouTube, one Pawn Stars fan wrote that the expert actually bought the jerseys from the shop at some point. The same person wrote that the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop sold the jerseys for a total of $9,000 to the expert who originally valued them.

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis Rodman was married three times.

Years after Dennis's marriage to Annie ended in 1993, he began dating Carmen Electra. They got married in 1998 and divorced in 1999. According to The Guardian, Carmen and Dennis's wedding was a quickie Las Vegas one in the early hours of the morning. When they split up, Dennis reportedly cited having an "unsound mind" when they got married as the reason for the divorce.

Source: Mega