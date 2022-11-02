Siri Daly Talks Parenting Alongside 'TODAY Show' Husband Carson Daly, Holiday Plans, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: How do you prioritize a well-balanced lunch for your kids? Plus, what is your advice to busy parents when it comes to planning nutritious lunches?

Siri Daly: Even months into the school year, it’s important to keep the school lunches fresh so you don’t get stuck in a rut. I’ve come up with easy lunch ideas that my kids actually want to eat. From new takes on beloved lunchbox staples, like ham & cheese sliders to PB&J sushi rolls, to newer ideas for adventurous palettes — think mini pancakes and veggie fried rice — these ideas all require minimal ingredients, are easy to make for parents, and [are] delicious for kids.

[These] lunchbox ideas are easy for parents to make the night before and call for simple, affordable staples and Juicy Juice 100% juice – an easy choice for mom and kids with a variety of flavors, no added sugar, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial sweeteners.