Fans Are Tuning in to Help Actress Casey Wilson Spot Rats in Her Home Casey's calling on fans to help in this trying time.

Actor, comedian, writer, and podcaster Casey Wilson is best known for SNL, Happy Endings, A-- Backwards, and Bride Wars, but now she's going viral for something entirely different. She has a rat infestation in her home, and, in a tongue-in-cheek way, she's calling on her fans for help.

Casey explains that she and her husband have been waking up to rats in their faces and have seen rats coming out of the toilet. They have since evacuated, but are keeping a close eye on their home in hopes of returning at the end of the month. Casey made light of the issue by turning her infestation into a livestream.

Source: Youtube / Casey & Danielle's Garbage World

In early December 2025, Casey Wilson posted about a different kind of livestream.

In an Instagram video, Casey said, "Welcome to my livestream. This one is a little bit different than most. I know some of you have checked in on bald eagles or owls' nests to see how things are going in a far-flung part of the world." She continued, "But on my feed, we're checking in on rats, specifically the toilet rats" that are infesting her home in La Quinta, Calif.

Casey goes on to explain that she once woke up to a rat on her nightstand, and she and the rat were staring at each other face-to-face. "Rats and mice are my greatest fear in life," she revealed. "I know there's larger things going on in the world, but if you're here, all I ask is that you spend a little time, do a shift," she continued, saying that she's especially curious if anyone will see a rat come up through the toilet. Casey caps off the video by saying that her eye hasn't stopped twitching since she first saw the rats.

It appears that fans have not spotted rats on the livestream so far. The comments are filled with fans' stories of rats in their own homes and questions about rat logistics. How exactly do rats come through a toilet? Are they waiting to return when humans are back in the home? Are they building a village in the walls? There's a lot to consider.

Paul Sheer and June Diane Raphael are also affected by Rat Watch 2025.

On Casey and Michelle's Garbage World podcast, June Diane Raphael and her husband, Paul Sheer, put out a humorous cry for help, saying that they are set to vacation in La Quinta at the end of December and don't want to cancel their plans. June and Paul say that they are deeply affected by Rat Watch 2025 emotionally, with Paul comically walking off-screen and swearing at the end because it is all simply too much. One commenter praised them, saying, "June and Paul. Dramatic performance of a lifetime."