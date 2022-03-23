Casey Wilson Is Here to Provide Sensitivity Training in 'Human Resources' — Who Does She Voice?

With warm intentions and pointed emphasis, every word Empathy utters comes from a place of, well, empathy! "I hear you. You're Hormone Monsters! You want to fornicate wherever and whenever you want. I can tell you're very passionate about intercourse, and that's beautiful," she says. "But you just can't do it in the office ever again, starting right now."

We truly hope that none of you humans have ever had to sit in on an HR training course of this variety.