Charlie McDowell's Thriller, 'Windfall,' Goes out With a Bang — Here's the Ending Explained (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Windfall.

Charlie McDowell's Netflix thriller stars Jason Segel as the Nobody, a clumsy criminal left with no choice but to make it up as he goes along once the owners of the holiday villa he broke into return from a getaway.

Lily Collins, Charlie's wife in real life, plays the Wife, a woman struggling to come into her own because of her spineless husband (Jesse Plemons). Like Funny Games, Michael Haneke's movie charting the demise of a filthy rich couple, Windfall chalks up new questions about equality.