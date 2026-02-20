‘Flipped’ Captivates Netflix Viewers 16 Years After Release, and Features a Strong Cast It's based on Wendelin Van Draanen's novel. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 20 2026, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Castle Rock Entertainment

The 2010 romantic comedy Flipped isn't one of the late director Rob Reiner's most commercially successful works. However, like many films that failed to capture audiences at the box office, Flipped has managed to find a second life on streaming, thanks to Netflix licensing the movie in 2026, which has helped to get more eyes on it. Now, viewers seeing the film for the first time are wondering: What's the cast of the movie up to now?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what's up with the cast of 'Flipped' now.

In case you haven't seen the movie, it follows two main characters: Bryce Loski and Juli Baker, childhood neighbors who first meet each other in the second grade. The movie jumps back and forth between both of their perspectives with regard to their growing relationship.

Juli's character is smitten with Bryce the first time she meets him, but thinks that Bryce doesn't have the same feelings for her, as she perceives all of her interactions with the young man ultimately culminate in him ignoring her. From Bryce's perspective, however, he sees the same events that Juli experiences in a completely different light.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Castle Rock Entertainment

Finally, at the end of the film, the two of them acknowledge their feelings for one another, and it ends with the planting of a small sycamore tree in front of Juli's home. It symbolizes the germination of their relationship after growing together as youngsters, with a sentiment that viewers just witnessed the beginning of a lifelong romantic bond, and all of the events that led them to this point.

Article continues below advertisement

Madeleine Carroll plays Juli Baker, and her most recent credits include the TV series These Stones in 2024, where she played McKenna for six episodes. Morgan Lily took on acting duties for young Juli in the flick, and she's been featured in a number of high-profile projects.

Source: Netflix Screengrab

Article continues below advertisement

Lily played Marnie in Claws across eight episodes. She also had a four-episode stint in Shameless, and was featured in an episode of Chicago Med and two episodes of Grey's Anatomy. And if you recall the disaster flick 2012, she played John Cusack's character's daughter.

Australian-American actor Callan McAuliffe played Bryce Loski and has also been keeping busy. If you watched The Walking Dead, you'll recognize him as Alden from the series. He recently played Abel Mayfair in the 2025 show Mayfair Witches, and he played Woody in the 2023 flick The Duel.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Castle Rock Entertainment

The actor who played young Bryce, Ryan Ketzner, hasn't added many credits to his resume following his performance in Flipped. The last project he was associated with was the "nerd in video" in I'm Not Ashamed, which follows the story of the first student who was killed in the 1999 Columbine shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

John Mahoney, who portrayed Chet Duncan in the flick, passed away in 2018. The actor, known for his role in Frasier, last played Dr. Claude Baptiste in the 2019 release, Mariette in Ecstasy. Previously, he was featured in Foyle's War and Hot in Cleveland.

Source: Castle Rock Entertainment