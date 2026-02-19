‘Homefront’ Isn’t Just Set in Louisiana, but It Was Filmed There as Well Netflix license of the film has gotten additional eyes on it more than a decade after its release. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 19 2026, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Netflix screengrab

If you're a fan of Jason Statham, then you've probably seen Homefront, where he plays a retired DEA agent who moves to the middle of nowhere Louisiana in an attempt to live a quiet life with his daughter, Maddy. That's when he gets mixed up with a local thug named Gator, played by James Franco, and the action throughout the flick escalates. While the flick is set in Louisiana, viewers have wondered if that's where the movie was actually filmed.

Where was the movie 'Homefront' filmed?

Those acquainted with the Pelican State probably aren't going to be surprised to learn that Homefront's story doesn't just take place in Louisiana, but that production took place there as well. Where Filmed chronicled many of the different locations featured in the movie, highlighting stills and linking them to real-life locations in the Southern U.S. state.

For instance, the biker club scene where Statham is working a drug sting operation was purportedly shot on St. Bernard Avenue in New Orleans. In Homefront, there's a fight scene that takes place between Franco and Statham on a bridge.

Source: Netflix screengrab

Where Filmed writes that this same structure is located on Lockport's Main Street and offers up words of praise for the space as being a prime location for cinematography. "The natural surroundings framing the bridge add to the drama: the tranquil river hiding dangers and the open spaces around the bridge create an atmosphere of rising tension," the site states.

During one of the movie's more innocuous scenes, Statham's character goes to his daughter's school to speak with a counselor. The staff member expresses concern over a fight his daughter had with a boy in the school, but tells Statham that ultimately the kid she was scrapping with deserved it because he was a bully.

This scene wasn't shot in a school, but rather the German American Cultural Center, which is located in Gretna, La. It stands as a testament to the German-American immigrants who first came to the area, but its architecture provided a picturesque backdrop to emulate a school setting.

Sylvester Stallone wrote 'Homefront.'

When the film first debuted in 2013, audiences were surprised to see what looked like a run-of-the-mill action movie star James Franco as a villain (and Winona Ryder as his girlfriend). While the actor was effectively "canceled" after reports of alleged sexual misconduct began circulating in the media, he was in a string of high-profile projects.

In 2010, Franco received an Academy Award nomination for his work in Danny Boyle's 127 Hours. Following that, he played the lead in the Rise of the Planet of the Apes film, cementing his status as a leading man headlining big-budget IPs.

He then played a character named "Franco" on 54 episodes of General Hospital, which many saw as a bizarre career shift. Franco also made headlines with his Riff Raff-inspired Alien in the 2012 flick Spring Breakers. In the same year Homefront debuted in theaters, he also secured the lead as Oz in Oz the Great and Powerful, in addition to acting in a slew of other projects, too.

