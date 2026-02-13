The New 'Wuthering Heights' Was Filmed Where the Novel Is Actually Set It was also filmed where the author, Emily Brontë, was born and raised. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 13 2026, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Warner Bros.

Since it was first released in 1848, Wuthering Heights has been a subject of endless fascination for generations of readers. There's a reason it has gotten so many filmed adaptations. The latest, which hit theaters on Feb. 13, is directed by Emerald Fennell and stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that the movie is in theaters, many want to know more about some of the breathtaking locations where the movie was filmed. Here's what we know about the movie's filming locations.

Where was 'Wuthering Heights' filmed?

Wuthering Heights is set almost entirely in a small sect of Yorkshire in Northern England, which is also where the author, Emily Brontë, was born and raised. In fact, the original text is almost stunningly insular, taking place in and around two neighboring estates about four miles apart. In filming the movie, it seems the location scouts decided the best approach would be to film where the novel is actually set, according to the BBC.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Warner Bros.

While some of the filming was done on sets in Sky Studios Elstree in southern Hertfordshire, much of the film's outdoor shooting was done at several national parks in Yorkshire. One of those national parks is the Yorkshire Dales National Park, including Old Gang Lead Mines in Swaledale, which features the remnants of a small mining village that existed in that area in the 19th century.

Article continues below advertisement

The cast and crew stayed at the Simonstone Hall Hotel during filming.

The crew also appears to have used Melbecks Moor, a hugely remote location in that same national park, for many of the moors and dales for the film were shot. The moors are an essential piece of the original novel, as they contribute to the unsettling, almost spooky nature of Wuthering Heights and the surrounding area. It seems like Emerald has worked hard to capture some of that same imagery.

Article continues below advertisement

The crew also appears to have used Melbecks Moor, a hugely remote location in that same national park, for many of the moors and dales for the film were shot. The moors are an essential piece of the original novel, as they contribute to the unsettling, almost spooky nature of Wuthering Heights and the surrounding area. It seems like Emerald has worked hard to capture some of that same imagery.

We also know that the cast and crew stayed at the Simonstone Hall hotel in Hawes, Yorkshire Dales while filming very nearby. "The [filming] location is very, very close to Simonstone Hall,” owner Jake Dinsdale told Conde Nast Traveler. Apparently, the cast and crew did interviews during the day before filming later in the evenings, and also spent time together enjoying meals.

Article continues below advertisement

“They had afternoon tea. They had some great meals together," he explained. "They did some walks with them, and they enjoyed the outdoor fire pits on our terrace late into the night, chatting and laughing. We have some resident pigs, chickens, and peacocks. They really enjoyed those and having a flavor of the countryside. I think that the packages we put together with candlelit dinners, cosy nights, gorgeous views, nice interiors, and open fires aim to offer that same experience.”