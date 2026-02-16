Distractify
Remembering the 'Varsity Blues' Stars Who Have Passed Away

One of the actors also went missing under mysterious circumstances in 2006.

It's easy to see why Varsity Blues is considered one of the best coming-of-age sports movies of the '90s. Starring James Van Der Beek, Paul Walker, Ali Larter, and Amy Smart, that cast featured some of the biggest up-and-coming actors of the time.

However, the movie also has a tragic history.

Three of the leading actors have all died before the age of 50. Most recently, James Van Der Beek, who played the film's hesitant star quarterback who dreams of leaving his small town for Brown University, died at age 48 after a long battle with colon cancer.

For more on the Varsity Blues stars we have lost too soon, keep reading.

James Van Der Beek (Jonathan "Mox" Moxon)

James Van Der Beek was starring in the breakout teen drama Dawson's Creek when he was cast in Varsity Blues. He continued to act in Hollywood, starring in TV shows and movies like Scary Movie, Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, and the 2026 Legally Blonde prequel TV series Elle.

He died on February 11, 2026, at the age of 48 from colon cancer. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six kids.

Paul Walker (Lance Harbor)

Paul Walker is best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast and the Furious franchise. However, before racing with Vin Diesel, Paul portrayed Lance, the original captain and starting quarterback of the Coyotes.

Sadly, Paul passed away in a tragic car accident in November 2013. He was 40 years old.

Ron Lester (Billy Bob)

After starring in 1999's Varsity Blues as Billy Bob, Ron Lester underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2000 and lost over 300 pounds.

Unfortunately, in 2016, Ron died of liver and kidney failure at the age of 45.

Joe Pichler (Kyle Moxon)

Joe Pinchler is best remembered for playing Mox's younger brother, Kyle, in Varsity Blues. However, his acting career was cut short when he disappeared in January 2006 at the age of 18. At the time, a note found in Joe's car expressed a wish to be a "stronger brother."

His whereabouts remain unknown.

Actors Tony Frank, Mona Lee Fultz, and James N. Harrell have also passed away.

Other actors with minor roles in Varsity Blues have also passed away since the movie's premiere. Tony Frank, who is credited with playing Clerk, died at age 56 from a heart attack.

Mona Fultz, Old Miss Logan, died in 2025 at age 76, and James Harrell (Murray) died in 2000 at 81 years old.

Coyotes forever.

